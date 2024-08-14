Guide to betting on FedExCup Playoffs responsibly
3 Min Read
Written by Birches Health @BirchesHealth
Editor’s note: Birches Healthis a leading national provider of Responsible Gaming resources and Problem Gambling treatment, offering clinical care from the comfort of home covered by insurance and state government funding.
When considering betting on any sporting event, it’s critical to make sure you first have a deep understanding of how it is played. It’s always worth taking the time to learn the rules, format and any notable differences from the norm. This is especially true with the FedExCup Playoffs, three events that follow a different format than traditional Regular Season PGA TOUR tournaments.
With the FedExCup Playoffs slated to begin on Thursday with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, now is a good time to run through the format, some guidance on how to bet on them responsibly and where to turn if you or someone you know may have a problem.
Format and points system
Points earned by players during the regular season carry over into the first two tournaments of the Playoffs, which feature a progressive field reduction. Fields feature 70 players for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, 50 for the BMW Championship and 30 for the TOUR Championship. If an eligible player is unable or elects not to play, no alternates are added, resulting in an even smaller field.
It’s important to note that there are no cuts in FedExCup Playoffs events. The first two tournaments award 2,000 points to the winner, with additional points awarded in descending order by finishing places. The TOUR Championship features a strokes-based system, with the FedExCup points leader starting at 10 under, the No. 2 player at 8 under, No. 3 at 7 under and so on.
FedExCup purse
Players in the FedExCup Playoffs compete for a share of the $100 million in total bonus money on the line. The ultimate FedExCup Champion takes home $25 million and earns a five-year PGA TOUR exemption.
These figures are notable increases from last year, when the total bonus money awarded was $75 million, and FedExCup Champion Viktor Hovland took home $18 million.
Betting on the FedExCup Playoffs responsibly
As you can see, the FedExCup Playoffs events are a different beast. Fields are smaller, stakes are higher, and therefore a different approach to betting may be warranted. Let’s run through some best practices for wagering responsibly, since keeping these in mind is even more important for a three-week series of high-stakes play.
- Learn the Playoffs format and rules. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the details in the section above before betting. Being aware that there is no cut, or that players will be aggressively jockeying for a top-50 finish in Memphis, could be important when deciding which bets to place.
- Don’t increase your wagering risk levels. Your overall betting exposure for a Playoffs event should not grow to match the excitement levels around the tournament. Increased risk may lead to heavier losses than expected, potentially resulting in financial difficulties.
- Stay disciplined with your number of bets. With thousands of betting options available during the Playoffs, it’s important to limit how many bets you place. A wise approach may be to ask, “if all of these wagers are lost, what will my total loss be?” It’s a fallacy to think that at least a portion of your bets will win, as there is unfortunately a chance that all of them will lose.
- The Playoffs are a marathon, not a sprint. The FedExCup Playoffs run for three weeks, so be sure that your exposure for any one event is only a portion of your total bankroll. Alternatively, you could create a bankroll for the Playoffs specifically, limiting your potential total downside if things don’t go well.
- View betting on the Playoffs as paid entertainment. Adding the excitement of additional rooting interests to your viewing experience is one thing, but it’s important to realize that you will likely not turn a profit from betting. The odds are skewed in the sportsbooks’ favor, so entering the Playoffs with a realistic view of the likelihood of winning money is important.
Gambling addiction resources and care
If you or someone you know may be dealing with a gambling problem, there are resources and treatment options available. Birches Health is a specialized care provider that has a nationwide team of licensed, certified counselors trained to assist individuals who are either at risk of, or actively struggling with, gambling disorder and related behavioral health problems. Birches Health offers free assessments, custom treatment plans and aftercare, all conducted virtually from the comfort of home. Plus, treatment costs are usually covered by insurance or state funding, thanks to Birches’ partnerships with them.
To connect with a Birches Health care specialist, you can click here, call (833) 483-3838 or send an email to hello@bircheshealth.com.