Guide to betting on FedExCup Playoffs responsibly

Learn the Playoffs format and rules. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the details in the section above before betting. Being aware that there is no cut, or that players will be aggressively jockeying for a top-50 finish in Memphis, could be important when deciding which bets to place.

Don’t increase your wagering risk levels. Your overall betting exposure for a Playoffs event should not grow to match the excitement levels around the tournament. Increased risk may lead to heavier losses than expected, potentially resulting in financial difficulties.

Stay disciplined with your number of bets. With thousands of betting options available during the Playoffs, it’s important to limit how many bets you place. A wise approach may be to ask, “if all of these wagers are lost, what will my total loss be?” It’s a fallacy to think that at least a portion of your bets will win, as there is unfortunately a chance that all of them will lose.

The Playoffs are a marathon, not a sprint. The FedExCup Playoffs run for three weeks, so be sure that your exposure for any one event is only a portion of your total bankroll. Alternatively, you could create a bankroll for the Playoffs specifically, limiting your potential total downside if things don’t go well.