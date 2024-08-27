Q&A with American Gaming Association on Responsible Gaming Education Month efforts

Maloney: The partnership between the AGA and the PGA TOUR has grown significantly over the past few years, reflecting our shared commitment to promoting responsible gaming. Initially, our focus was on establishing a baseline awareness among TOUR fans and players through our “Have A Game Plan”partnership. As our collaboration has deepened, our efforts have become more sophisticated to add in new layers of education and fan engagement — for example, Sam, the Responsible Gaming Caddie! This partnership is a model of how the sports and gaming industries can work together to foster a culture of responsibility.