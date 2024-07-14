Golfbet Recap: Robert MacIntyre avenges last year’s Genesis Scottish Open runner-up in dramatic fashion

Åberg’s hot streak finally cooled off on Sunday. He was 1 over on his round after making bogey at No. 11 but remained a -125 favorite to win his second TOUR event in less than a year. Åberg would make two more bogeys on the inward nine before the day was over. He completely fell out of the picture with the most costly bogey at No. 16, which was playing as the easiest hole on the golf course.