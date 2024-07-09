Expert Picks: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Genesis Scottish Open in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, July 9. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Aaron Rai (+4000) – The Englishman is trending in a big way, with four straight top-20s and three results of T7 or better in his last seven starts. Now he returns to a course where he won in 2020 and one that will accentuate his ball-striking advantages. Sign me up.
- Longshot: Erik van Rooyen (+6600) – Van Rooyen is top 20 on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total and enters off a T6 finish in Detroit. His record in Scotland isn’t stellar but does include a second-round 63 at Renaissance last year.
- Top 10: Byeong Hun An (+450) – Pretty appetizing price for a player who doesn’t win much but contends with frequency. An already has five top-10s this season and opened with 61 last year at Renaissance en route to a T3 finish.
- H2H: Tommy Fleetwood (-120) over Viktor Hovland – I still have more questions than answers when it comes to Hovland, whose T3 at Valhalla seems more like a flicker of promise than a real point of inflection. Fleetwood is as solid as it comes on links courses and hasn’t finished worse than T26 since April.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Min Woo Lee (+2800) – A previous winner on this track with a little chip on his shoulder ahead of The Open. Some strong play in Scotland over this fortnight will help solidify his position for the FedExCup Playoffs.
- Top 10: Tommy Fleetwood (+175) – We know he hasn’t won yet on the PGA TOUR… But he certainly can contend. So let’s take the conservative approach with a placement market on a track where he is surely capable of breaking the drought.
- Longshot: Max Homa (+5000) – Homa has two top-20 finishes over the last two years at The Renaissance Club, and The Open last year was the start of his improved efforts in the majors.
- H2H: Collin Morikawa (+105) over Rory McIlroy – I love Morikawa for next week at The Open, so why not take the plus-money option a week early? His strong ball-striking could carry him in a matchup against the defending champ who hasn’t played since Pinehurst.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Tom Kim (+2500) – Nine straight events got to him. He’s now rested and comes here after two straight finishes inside the top six at The Renaissance Club.
- Longshot: Ryan Fox (+8000) – Had a T12 here last year and has two top 10s in his last seven starts. He checks both boxes of recent form and plays well on the course.
- Top 10: Robert MacIntyre (+333) – Even aside from the fact he should have won here last year, Bobby Mac is playing some pretty good golf. The last few months have been feast or famine with four top-15 finishes to go along with four missed cuts. I think he’ll channel good vibes from last year’s close call.
- H2H: Alex Noren (+100) over Davis Thompson – This feels blasphemous since I’ve been on the Thompson bandwagon the last two weeks; but it’s for that reason I pick against him this week. I don’t like the combination of the emotions from his win and the jet lag.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Viktor Hovland (+2200) – All signs point to Viktor this week. Solid showing here last year with T25, but more importantly Hovland’s driver and approach game has been great lately. 5th in SG: Off the tee and 5th in SG: Approach at the Memorial, 6th SG: Off the tee and 6th SG: Approach at the PGA Championship, and #1 SG: Off the tee at the Travelers. He’ll attack The Renaissance Club this week.
- Longshot: Sahith Theegala (+5000) – It’s no secret that Sahith is in a slump. However, I could see a big bounce back this week at a course you need to drive the ball well.
- Top 10: Corey Conners (+400) – There is no reason for me to think Conners won't have a good week. One of the best approach players on TOUR who finished T19 here last year. He also had one of the best rounds of the field on Sunday last year.
- H2H: Hideki Matsuyama (-105) over Min Woo Lee – Both have been playing great as of late but the better player is the underdog. Min Woo Lee’s numbers this week are too juiced because of his past win. Take Matsuyama.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
|Name
|Season Rank
|Season Points
|Segment Rank
|Segment Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|91
|11,768
|682
|1,886
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|332
|11,543
|958
|1,846
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|504
|11,432
|1,490
|1,770
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|697
|11,303
|1,152
|1,818
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1093
|10,961
|465
|1,923
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2069
|9,025
|979
|1,844
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Name
|Overall
|Winner
|Top 10
|H2H
|Ben Everill
|-15.02u
|-22.5u
|-1.42u
|+8.9u
|Matt DelVecchio
|-17.22u
|-27u
|+9.23u
|+0.55u
|Chris Breece
|-24.05u
|-22u
|-2.45u
|-0.9u
|Will Gray
|-30.55u
|-22u
|-4.5u
|-4.05u
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.