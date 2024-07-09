Expert Picks: Genesis Scottish Open

Winner: Viktor Hovland (+2200) – All signs point to Viktor this week. Solid showing here last year with T25, but more importantly Hovland’s driver and approach game has been great lately. 5th in SG: Off the tee and 5th in SG: Approach at the Memorial, 6th SG: Off the tee and 6th SG: Approach at the PGA Championship, and #1 SG: Off the tee at the Travelers. He’ll attack The Renaissance Club this week.

Longshot: Sahith Theegala (+5000) – It’s no secret that Sahith is in a slump. However, I could see a big bounce back this week at a course you need to drive the ball well.

Top 10: Corey Conners (+400) – There is no reason for me to think Conners won't have a good week. One of the best approach players on TOUR who finished T19 here last year. He also had one of the best rounds of the field on Sunday last year.