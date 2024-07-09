Brought to you by
DraftKings Preview: Genesis Scottish Open
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads across the Atlantic Ocean this week to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open. The Renaissance Club will be the host and measures as a 7,237-yard par 70 with fescue greens.
The field is loaded this week, with only Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau among the top 15 in the FedExCup standings electing to sit this event out. Rory McIlroy will make his anticipated return to action following a few weeks off after the U.S. Open. The world No. 2 will be joined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Xander Schauffele ($11,700)
While I firmly believe Rory McIlroy will show up strong this week in his title defense, it’s hard not to take the 2021 winner of this event, and No. 3 player in the world, at a discount. Schauffele is playing the best golf of his career right now, posting 11 top-10 finishes on the year, including five top-fives.
He’s been specifically deadly at The Renaissance Club, posting a T10 finish in 2021 – the year before his win – before making the cut last year and settling for a T42. Schauffele has absolutely lapped this field in terms of long-term Strokes Gained numbers, as he’s averaging 2.35 SG: Total per round over his past 48 rounds, which is .51 strokes better than Rory McIlroy, who ranks second in that time frame.
No need to overthink this one, as you’re essentially locking in a T10 with massive upside beyond that, in a field that lacks Scottie Scheffler no less.
Tom Kim ($9,500)
Kim has only played this event twice, but he’s already been shown to love The Renaissance Club, posting finishes of T6 and T3 over the past two years. He missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last start, but it was directly on the number at a birdie-fest, so we should not hold that against him. Kim had been rolling prior to that, finishing T4 or better in two of his previous four starts, which includes the playoff loss to Scottie Scheffler at the Travelers Championship.
Overall, Kim ranks 11th in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green over his past 24 rounds, while ranking 12th in SG: Total. He’s dialed in with his ball-striking right now, and especially his driver, where he’s gained strokes off-the-tee in six of his past seven starts.
We’re not getting a discount here, but this $9,500 price tag is more than fair for a guy who is in great form and boasts a great course history.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($7,500)
Bezuidenhout might go overlooked again this week, as his history in Scotland is good but not great, while he also hasn’t played a PGA TOUR event in three weeks. However, he’s quietly having his best career season as a pro, having posted 11 top-25 finishes already, including three top-10s.
As per usual with the South African, his short game has been carrying him, as he ranks top-nine in both SG: Around-the-Green and SG: Putting over his past 36 rounds. Another thing that you can likely count on is Bezuidenhout’s cut-making ability, as he’s missed just three all year – all of which came at incredibly difficult golf courses.
At just $7,500, Bezuidenhout is too good of a value play to ignore right now.
