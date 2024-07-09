Sleeper Picks: Genesis Scottish Open

Matthieu Pavon (+550) … One of the best stories of the last nine months has been a page-turner. Since scaling to the PGA TOUR with a late-season surge that included his breakthrough victory on the DP World Tour last October, the Frenchman has another win (Farmers Insurance Open) among five top 10s worldwide, the latest of which is a solo fifth at the U.S. Open. His T12 at the Masters didn’t help the learning curve for all debutants at Augusta National, but that’s been his narrative en route to his position as the clubhouse leader for the Arnold Palmer Award as the Rookie of the Year. Currently leading the circuit in average distance of putts converted per round, which also is illogical given his inexperience. He’s been a regular at The Renaissance Club where his high-water mark was a T12 in 2021.