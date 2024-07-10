Bolton: Set alarm clocks in search of betting value at Genesis Scottish Open

Sahith Theegala (+400 = Top 10) … There isn’t enough space in the capsule beside the golfers in the Power Rankings to express how much analysis he deserves. But it’s not so much analysis as it is perspective. On talent alone, he belongs in every Power Rankings, but in this results-based business, he’s still on the fringe. The beauty of that is that he’s always potentially lucrative as a guy who pops more often than he fizzles. He missed the cut in his debut at The Renaissance Club last year, but there’s a learning curve to golf in these climes. He’ll get there. And because he’s among the best at solving puzzles faster than others, his kickback for this finish likely will be shorter next time. If you’re not feelin’ it, he’s still tasty at +188 for a Top 20.