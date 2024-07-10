Prop Farm: Oddsmakers divided on action surrounding Rory McIlroy in Scotland

Speaking with Adam Kaufman during his sports betting show on WRKO Radio in Boston on Tuesday evening, I said personally that I didn't know what to do with McIlroy this week and that I completely stayed away. It's tough to try to figure out how he is going to react this week. He'll be under the microscope as the defending champion - winning in dramatic fashion last year, nonetheless - and also as someone who hadn't spoken publically since his frustration at Pinehurst until Wednesday’s press conference.