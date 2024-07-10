Scottie Scheffler listed as betting favorite for Paris Olympics
Written by Will Gray @GolfBet
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has scooped up nearly every trophy in sight this summer, and oddsmakers (unsurprisingly) give him the best chance to slip on a gold medal next month in France.
Scheffler is the top qualifier among four Americans for the men’s Olympic golf competition at the upcoming Paris Games, where he’ll be joined in red, white and blue by Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark and reigning Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele.
Scheffler won the Travelers Championship in his most recent start, his sixth win of the year, and oddsmakers at BetMGM list him as a +350 favorite for Paris ahead of Schauffele (+800) and Rory McIlroy (+1000), who will play under the Irish flag.
The men’s golf competition will include a 60-man field Aug. 1-4, with most countries sending one or two representatives. The Americans will send four players, the maximum for a single country, because all four were ranked inside the top 15 when the two-year qualification window closed after last month’s U.S. Open. A total of 32 countries are represented across the 60-man field, including 10 of the top 15 in the latest Official World Golf Rankings.
Players will contest 72 holes of individual stroke play at Le Golf National, a longtime tournament host on the DP World Tour which also hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Schauffele will be the only player in the field vying for a second gold medal, as 2016 champion Justin Rose (Great Britain) did not qualify. Schauffele won the competition three years ago in Tokyo over silver medalist Rory Sabbatini (Slovakia) and C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei), who won the bronze medal in a seven-man playoff.
Among the players Pan defeated in 2021 was Morikawa, who returns for a second Olympic bid at +1200 followed by Scandinavians Ludvig Åberg (Sweden) and Viktor Hovland (Norway) at +1400 and +1800, respectively.
Golf returned to the Olympics in 2016 after a 112-year hiatus, and since then five different countries have been represented on the podium across the 2016 and 2020 competitions. Only the U.S. medaled both times, with Schauffele’s win in Tokyo preceded by Matt Kuchar’s bronze medal in Rio.
Here’s a look at some of the notable Olympic golf odds via BetMGM, with the competition set to begin in three weeks:
- +350: Scottie Scheffler (U.S.)
- +800: Xander Schauffele (U.S.)
- +1000: Rory McIlroy (Ireland)
- +1200: Collin Morikawa (U.S.)
- +1400: Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)
- +1800: Viktor Hovland (Norway)
- +2000: Jon Rahm (Spain)
- +2500: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tom Kim (Korea)
- +2800: Corey Conners (Canada), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)
- +3300: Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Sepp Straka (Austria), Shane Lowry (Ireland)
- +4000: Alex Noren (Sweden), Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain), Min Woo Lee (Australia), Thomas Detry (Belgium), Wyndham Clark (U.S.)
- +5000: Jason Day (Australia)
- +6600: Carlos Ortiz (Mexico), Christaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa), Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Victor Perez (France), Abraham Ancer (Mexico)
- +8000: Adrian Meronk (Poland), Ryan Fox (New Zealand), Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark)
- +10000: Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark)
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call, or text 1-800 GAMBLER today.