Scottie Scheffler listed as betting favorite for Paris Olympics

The men’s golf competition will include a 60-man field Aug. 1-4, with most countries sending one or two representatives. The Americans will send four players, the maximum for a single country, because all four were ranked inside the top 15 when the two-year qualification window closed after last month’s U.S. Open. A total of 32 countries are represented across the 60-man field, including 10 of the top 15 in the latest Official World Golf Rankings.