Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The first round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open takes place Thursday, kicking off back-to-back weeks on TOUR in Scotland. This week, the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour collide in North Berwick, Scotland, at The Renaissance Club where the Genesis Scottish Open will be contested as a co-sanctioned event for the third straight year. Last year, Rory McIlroy edged out Robert MacIntyre for the win, hitting an iconic 2-iron on the 72nd hole to seal the deal.