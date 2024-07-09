PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The first round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open takes place Thursday, kicking off back-to-back weeks on TOUR in Scotland. This week, the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour collide in North Berwick, Scotland, at The Renaissance Club where the Genesis Scottish Open will be contested as a co-sanctioned event for the third straight year. Last year, Rory McIlroy edged out Robert MacIntyre for the win, hitting an iconic 2-iron on the 72nd hole to seal the deal.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel), noon-3 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
    Stream 1 Featured group: 2-11 a.m.Featured group: 2-11 a.m.Featured group: 4:15-10 a.m.Featured group: 4:15-10 a.m.
    Featured group: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured group: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
    Stream 2 Featured groups: 3-11 a.m.Featured groups: 3-11 a.m.Featured group: 5:15-10 a.m.Featured group: 4:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
    Featured group: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured group: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Stream 1

    • 3:28 a.m: Robert Macintyre, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland (No. 10 tee)
    • 3:39 a.m: Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 10 tee)
    • 8:54 a.m: Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, Ewen Ferguson (No. 1 tee)

    Stream 2

    • 3:17 a.m: Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa, Tom Kim (No. 10 tee)
    • 8:43 a.m: Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa (No. 1 tee)
    • Along with bonus coverage of hole No. 17

    FRIDAY

    Stream 1

    • 3:28 a.m: Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa (No. 10 tee)
    • 3:39 a.m: Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, Ewen Ferguson (No. 10 tee)
    • 8:43 a.m: Robert Macintyre, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland (No. 1 tee)

    Stream 2

    • 3:17 a.m: Justin Thomas, Nicolai Højgaard, Ryan Fox (No. 10 tee)
    • 8:54 a.m: Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 1 tee)
    • Along with bonus coverage of hole No. 17

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

    Must reads

    The First Look: Genesis Scottish Open

    Power Rankings: Genesis Scottish Open

    Five Things to Know: The Renaissance Club

    Purse breakdown: Genesis Scottish Open

