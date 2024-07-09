5H AGO
Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The first round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open takes place Thursday, kicking off back-to-back weeks on TOUR in Scotland. This week, the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour collide in North Berwick, Scotland, at The Renaissance Club where the Genesis Scottish Open will be contested as a co-sanctioned event for the third straight year. Last year, Rory McIlroy edged out Robert MacIntyre for the win, hitting an iconic 2-iron on the 72nd hole to seal the deal.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel), noon-3 p.m. (CBS)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured group: 2-11 a.m.
|Featured group: 2-11 a.m.
|Featured group: 4:15-10 a.m.
|Featured group: 4:15-10 a.m.
|Featured group: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured groups: 3-11 a.m.
|Featured groups: 3-11 a.m.
|Featured group: 5:15-10 a.m.
|Featured group: 4:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
|Featured group: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Stream 1
- 3:28 a.m: Robert Macintyre, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland (No. 10 tee)
- 3:39 a.m: Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 10 tee)
- 8:54 a.m: Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, Ewen Ferguson (No. 1 tee)
Stream 2
- 3:17 a.m: Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa, Tom Kim (No. 10 tee)
- 8:43 a.m: Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa (No. 1 tee)
- Along with bonus coverage of hole No. 17
FRIDAY
Stream 1
- 3:28 a.m: Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa (No. 10 tee)
- 3:39 a.m: Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, Ewen Ferguson (No. 10 tee)
- 8:43 a.m: Robert Macintyre, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland (No. 1 tee)
Stream 2
- 3:17 a.m: Justin Thomas, Nicolai Højgaard, Ryan Fox (No. 10 tee)
- 8:54 a.m: Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 1 tee)
- Along with bonus coverage of hole No. 17
- Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.