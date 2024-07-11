See who's playing in The Open Championship

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy aims to shake off the heartbreak from last month’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, where he finished runner-up to Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke after making two bogeys in his last three holes, falling just short of an elusive fifth major title. It’s McIlroy’s final chance of the year to snap a major-championship winless drought that spans a decade.