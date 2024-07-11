See who's playing in The Open Championship
7 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The field is mostly set for The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon. Golf’s oldest major championship returns to the Scottish seaside town of Troon, roughly 30 miles southwest of Glasgow, for the 10th time. With a classic out-and-back links design and memorable features like the par-3 eighth’s “postage stamp” green, Royal Troon is a fitting canvas for the game’s major stage.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler eyes his seventh TOUR title of 2024, after becoming the first player to win six TOUR titles before July since Arnold Palmer in 1962. Palmer proceeded to win his seventh title of the season at The Open at Royal Troon; Scheffler wouldn’t mind following this trend line.
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy aims to shake off the heartbreak from last month’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, where he finished runner-up to Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke after making two bogeys in his last three holes, falling just short of an elusive fifth major title. It’s McIlroy’s final chance of the year to snap a major-championship winless drought that spans a decade.
Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods is also scheduled to compete, which would mark Woods’ first year competing in all four majors since suffering severe injuries to both legs in a 2021 car crash. Woods made the cut at this year’s Masters, setting a tournament record with his 24th consecutive made cut at Augusta National, but he missed the cut at the ensuing PGA Championship and U.S. Open.
No player has won two majors in a season since 2018. This year’s major winners thus far, who could snap that streak: Scheffler (Masters Tournament), Xander Schauffele (PGA Championship) and DeChambeau (U.S. Open).
There are three Open berths yet to be finalized, as the top three finishers who make the cut at this week’s Genesis Scottish Open, not otherwise exempt, will qualify to compete at Royal Troon.
The R&A uses several categories to determine The Open field. Here’s a look at The 152nd Open Championship field as of Thursday, July 11.
Note: Past champions Ben Curtis and Paul Lawrie are qualified for The Open but electing not to compete.
Abraham Ancer - Final Qualifying
Ludvig Åberg - 5
Byeong Hun An - 5
Mason Andersen - 15
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, - 14
Akshay Bhatia - 5
Alexander Björk - 6
Denwit Boriboonsub - OQS Malaysia
Dan Bradbury - OQS South Africa
Keegan Bradley - 5, 13
Daniel Brown - Final Qualifying
Dean Burmester - OQS South Africa
Sam Burns - 5, 13
Jorge Campillo - 6
Laurie Canter - 8
Patrick Cantlay - 5, 13
John Catlin - OQS Malaysia
Alex Cejka - 18
Stewart Cink - 1
Wyndham Clark - 5, 9, 13
Darren Clarke - 1
Dominic Clemons - Final Qualifying
Eric Cole - 5
Corey Conners - 5, 13
Sean Crocker - OQS Italy
Ben Curtis - 1
John Daly - 1
Jason Day - 4, 5, 13
Joe Dean - OQS Netherlands
Bryson DeChambeau - 5, 9
Santiago de la Fuente - 24
Matthew Dodd-Berry - Final Qualifying
David Duval - 1
Austin Eckroat - 5
Ernie Els - 1
Nacho Elvira - 8
Harris English - 5
Ewen Ferguson - 8
Darren Fichardt - OQS South Africa
Tony Finau - 5, 13
Matt Fitzpatrick - 5, 6, 9, 13
Tommy Fleetwood - 4, 5, 6, 13
Rickie Fowler - 5, 13
Ryan Fox - 6, 7
Lucas Glover - 5, 13
Ben Griffin - OQS Canada
Emiliano Grillo - 4, 13
Adam Hadwin - OQS Memorial
Todd Hamilton - 1
Brian Harman - 1, 3, 4, 5, 13
Padraig Harrington - 1
Tyrrell Hatton - 5, 6, 13
Michael Hendry - 27
Russell Henley - 5, 13
Angel Hidalgo - Final Qualifying
Daniel Hillier - 6
Ryo Hisatsune - 6
Tom Hoge - 14
Nicolai Højgaard - 5, 6
Rasmus Højgaard - 6
Max Homa - 4, 5, 13
Billy Horschel - 7
Sam Horsfield - Final Qualifying
Rikuya Hoshino - OQS Australia
Viktor Hovland - 5, 6, 13
Mackenzie Hughes - OQS Canada
Sam Hutsby - Final Qualifying
Sungjae Im - 5, 13
Aguri Iwasaki - 17
Stephan Jaeger - 5
Dustin Johnson - 10
Zach Johnson - 1, 3
Matthew Jordan - 4
Yuto Katsuragawa - OQS Japan
Masahiro Kawamura - Final Qualifying
Minkyu Kim - OQS Korea
Si Woo Kim - 5, 13
Tom Kim - 4, 5, 6, 13
Ryosuke Kinoshita - OQS Japan
Chris Kirk - 5
Kurt Kitayama - 5
Kazuma Kobori - 16
Brooks Koepka - 5, 11
Guntaek Koh - OQS Japan
Romain Langasque - 6
Thriston Lawrence - 6
Paul Lawrie - 1
Min Woo Lee - 5, 6
Justin Leonard - 1
Charlie Lindh - Final Qualifying
Shane Lowry - 1, 3, 5, 7
Joost Luiten - 6
Robert MacIntyre - 6
Matteo Manassero - 8
Luis Masaveu - Final Qualifying
Hideki Matsuyama - 5, 10
Denny McCarthy - 5
Jack McDonald - Final Qualifying
Tom McKibbin - OQS Italy
Rory McIlroy - 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 13
Maverick McNealy - OQS Canada
Adrian Meronk - 6
Phil Mickelson - 1, 3, 11
Guido Migliozzi - OQS Netherlands
Francesco Molinari - 1, 3
Jaime Montojo - Final Qualifying
Taylor Moore - 13
Collin Morikawa - 1, 3, 5, 11, 13
Tommy Morrison - 21
Keita Nakajima - 16
Joaquin Niemann - OQS Australia
Liam Nolan - Final Qualifying
Vincent Norrman - 6
Andy Ogletree - 16
Thorbjørn Olesen - 6
Jacob Skov Olesen - 19
Loui sOosthuizen - 1
CT Pan - OQS John Deere
Yannik Paul - 6
Mathieu Pavon - 5, 6
Victor Perez - 6
JT Poston - 5
David Puig - 16
Jon Rahm - 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 13
Justin Rose - Final Qualifying
Gordon Sargent - 22
Xander Schauffele - 5, 11, 13
Scottie Scheffler - 5, 10, 12, 13
Adam Schenk - 5, 13
Adam Scott - OQS Australia
Calum Scott - 25
Shubhankar Sharma - 4
Marcel Siem - 6
Cameron Smith - 1, 3, 12
Jordan Smith - 6
Elvis Smylie - Final Qualifying
Sebastian Soderberg - 6
Younghan Song - OQS Korea
Matthew Southgate - Final Qualifying
Jordan Spieth - 1, 3, 5, 13
Henrik Stenson - 1, 3
Sepp Straka - 4, 5, 13
Jasper Stubbs - 23
Jesper Svensson - 8
Nick Taylor - 5, 13
Sahith Theegala - 5
Justin Thomas - 5, 11
Davis Thompson - OQS John Deere
Brendon Todd - OQS Arnold Palmer Invitational
Sami Valimaki - 6
Altin Van der Merwe - 26
Ryan Van Velzen - 16
Matt Wallace - 6
Jeunghun Wang - OQS Malaysia
Gary Woodland - 9
Tiger Woods - 1, 10
Cameron Young - 4, 5
Will Zalatoris - OQS USA - Arnold Palmer Invitational
Exemption Categories:
1. The Open Champions aged 60 or under on 21 July 2024 (for all Champions up to 2024
2. The Open Champions aged 55 or under on 21 July 2024 (for all Champions from 2024)
3. The Open Champions for 2013-2023
4. First 10 or anyone tying for 10th place in The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool in 2023
5. The first 50 players on the OWGR for Week 21, 2024
6. First 30 in the Final Race to Dubai Rankings for 2023
7. The BMW PGA Championship winners for 2021-23
8. First five DP World Tour members and any Race to Dubai members tying for 5th place, not otherwise exempt, in the top 20 of the Race to Dubai Rankings on completion of the 2024 BMW International
9. The U.S. Open Champions for 2019-24
10. The Masters Tournament Champions for 2019-2024
11. The PGA Champions for 2018-24
12. THE PLAYERS Champions for 2022-24
13. Top 30 players in the 2023 FedExCup standings
14. First five PGA TOUR members and any PGA TOUR members tying for fifth place, not exempt in the top 20 of the PGA TOUR FedExCup for 2024 on completion of the 2024 Travelers Championship
15. The 2024 champion of the VISA Argentina Open
16. The first five players on the 2024 Federations Ranking List as of closing date
17. The Japan Open Champion for 2023
18. The Senior Open Champion for 2023
19. The Amateur Champion for 2024
20. The U.S. Amateur Champion for 2023
21. The European Amateur Champion for 2024
22. The Mark H McCormack Medal (Men's World Amateur Golf Ranking) winner for 2023
23. The Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion 2023
24. The Latin America Amateur Champion 2024
25. The Open Amateur Series winner 2024
26. The Africa Amateur Champion 2024
27. Medical Exemption
Exemptions 19-26 can only be taken up by players retaining their amateur status.