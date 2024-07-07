Golfbet recap: Davis Thompson cruises to maiden win at John Deere Classic

Thompson boarded a charter flight to Scotland after the win as he will tee it up next week at the Genesis Scottish Open and then the season's final major championship, The Open Championship at Royal Troon. An interesting connection of Georgia Bulldogs in the mix here as Sepp Straka won the John Deere Classic last year, Thompson this year, Brian Harman in 2014 – and Harman is the defending Open champion. Rory McIlroy, who we haven't seen since his near-miss at Pinehurst, is the defending champion next week at the Renaissance Club, the home to next week's Genesis Scottish Open. Scottie Scheffler is not in next week's field and McIlroy is the early favorite to repeat, priced in the neighborhood of +700.