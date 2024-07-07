Golfbet recap: Davis Thompson cruises to maiden win at John Deere Classic
Written by Brady Kannon @lasvegasgolfer
It did not take long for Davis Thompson to leave no doubt as to who was going to win the John Deere Classic on Sunday.
After finishing runner-up last week in Detroit – having done the same seven weeks ago at the Myrtle Beach Classic – Thompson did one better on Sunday in Silvis, Illinois, earning his first-ever PGA TOUR victory, absolutely blistering the field and winning by four shots with a winning score of 28-under par.
There are so many incredible things to unpack here. Thompson shot 29 on the outward nine.
After nine holes, the closest person to him on the odds board was at +6600 while he was at -5000. He had seven one-putts on the front nine and over 100 feet of putts holed. He was grouped with Aaron Rai and Eric Cole, who began the day two shots off the pace – but they were eight shots back at the turn after going out in even par.
Davis Thompson cards front-nine 29 in final round at John Deere
Round-by-round odds for Davis Thompson to win John Deere Classic (via BetMGM)
- Pre-tournament: +2200
- After Round 1 (T4, trailed by 4): +800
- After Round 2 (T4, trailed by 2): +900
- After Round 3 (led by 2): +100
It was almost comical. I expected Thompson to have a leg up on everyone today and have multiple chances to win this golf tournament – but honestly, this was pretty much "game over" after about two holes. There was about as much drama in the Quad Cities on Sunday as there were bogies on Thompson's scorecard.
Davis Thompson’s Round 4 winning highlights from John Deere
Before they knew what hit them, Cole and Rai, who trailed by two shots to begin the day, they were suddenly down by four shots when Thompson began his Sunday with a birdie-birdie start. Cole was at +450 and Rai at +333 to begin the day. Thompson teed off at even money (+100) but quickly jumped to a -500 favorite to win the golf tournament.
It was a Sunday 64 in the end. Mind you, this all coming off a career-low round of 62 on Saturday and an opening round of 63 on Thursday. His winning score of 28-under eclipsed the old scoring record at the John Deere Classic by a shot. Michael Kim reached 27-under par in 2018 and won by eight strokes.
Thompson did show signs of being human on No. 12, making his first bogey in his last 31 holes played. Meanwhile, Michael Thorbjornsen, owner of a decorated amateur career while attending Stanford, had closed to within three shots of Thompson's lead as he made his way to the green at No. 14, looking for his seventh consecutive birdie. Thorbjornsen instead made bogey and we were right back to where we started.
Thompson slammed the tournament door shut for good, however, with a pitch shot from the rough from 47 yards away to 3 feet from the cup – for yet another birdie.
