Sleeper Picks: John Deere Classic

Nick Hardy (+450) … Hardy is among the regional contingent for whom the fans will be cheering a little louder than others. The native of Northbrook, Illinois (north of Chicago), and the product of the University of Illinois is 4-for-4 at TPC Deere Run. His best finish is last year’s T21. He’s getting attractive plus value for this week’s target in part because he has just one top 20 in the last 12 months, and that was just three weeks after the 2023 edition of the John Deere at the 3M Open (T13). There’s also the potential that he still has a chip on his shoulder for just missing out on qualifying for the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (south of Chicago) last season, so this is his most recent chance to impress family and friends en masse and in person. (If you’re not sold, consider him instead for a Top 40 at +160.)