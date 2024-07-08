DFS Dish: Focus rosters around past champion Xander Schauffele at The Renaissance Club

Max Homa ($7,700): The last time the Californian was on the radar on the weekend was in early May at the Wells Fargo Championship, an event he had previously won. The drought that followed resulted in missing the weekend during two of his next five starts and no paychecks inside the top 20. Cashing T12 last year and T16 in 2022, the six-time winner on TOUR also picked up his best finish, to date at the time, T10 at the Open Championship last summer.