Prop Farm: Mixed feelings on Jordan Spieth while Nick Dunlap pops for bettors at John Deere Classic

I took a hard look at Dunlap this week off of his top-10 finish last week in Detroit. It was hard not to notice him last week but the truth is, he's been a bit inconsistent as of late. He was 66th out of 70 players two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship and missed the cut at both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. He did finish 12th however, at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. I didn't want to fall trap to betting on only what I had seen most recently. The bigger picture kept me staying away from Dunlap this week in Illinois.