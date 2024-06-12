Bolton: Scottie Scheffler’s brilliance means seeking options to diversify your wagers

Wyndham Clark (+150 = Miss the Cut) … At the 10:38 mark of “Talk of the TOUR” for the Memorial and in response to my recommendation to invest in Clark, host John Swantek said, “You just can’t quit Wyndham. I get it.” Sadly, I didn’t. But now it’s time. I’m not at all concerned that Clark is the defending champion this week because he’s already been through those emotions in that role (at the Wells Fargo Championship), but what impresses on paper and his comfort in the spotlight isn’t matching in practice. While he has a (54-hole) victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am highlighting four podium finishes this year, he arrives having missed the cut in each of the first two majors and last week at Muirfield Village.