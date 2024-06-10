Power Rankings: 124th U.S. Open

As it was five years ago, the annual top-level event for amateurs in the United States is held in August. We’re not there yet but it will feel like it at times this week. Daytime highs are expected to touch 90 degrees every day. It’ll climb higher than that on Friday and Saturday. Despite a risk for it on the weekend, rain would be a surprise at any point and early indications suggest that the wind won’t be much of a nuisance. So, Pinehurst is poised to present its best self. (Wednesday’s Golfbet Insider will include a revisit of the weather.)