Jon Rahm withdraws from U.S. Open due to injury

“After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long-term health, to withdraw from this week’s U.S. Open Championship,” Rahm wrote on X. “To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement! I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA staff, volunteers and community of Pinehurst for hosting and putting on what I’m sure will be an amazing championship! Hopefully, I'll be back in action sooner than later!”