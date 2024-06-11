Jon Rahm withdraws from U.S. Open due to injury
2 Min Read
Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the 124th U.S. Open on Tuesday due to injury. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Jon Rahm, the former world No. 1 who captured the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to injury.
Rahm had been trying to play with an infected cut on his left foot, and wore a flip-flop on that foot during his pre-tournament interviews Tuesday. He admitted that the injury, a cut between his toes, was a concern after last week, when he took a shot to numb the pain but was in pain and opted to withdraw mid-tournament.
“The infection was the worrisome part,” Rahm said in his press conference at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. “The infection is now controlled but there’s still swelling and there’s still pain. There’s a reason I walked out here in a shoe and a flip-flop, trying to keep the area dry and trying to get that to heal as soon as possible.
“But I can only do what I can do. The human body can only work so fast.”
With that in mind and facing the prospect of making the injury worse over four rounds, he announced later Tuesday on social media that he won’t tee it up at Pinehurst No. 2.
“After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long-term health, to withdraw from this week’s U.S. Open Championship,” Rahm wrote on X. “To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement! I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA staff, volunteers and community of Pinehurst for hosting and putting on what I’m sure will be an amazing championship! Hopefully, I'll be back in action sooner than later!”
Jackson Suber, 24, of Tampa, Florida, will replace Rahm in the 156-player field. He is the first alternate from the Rockville, Maryland, final qualifier. He carded rounds of 70 and 65 at Woodmont Country Club’s North Course on June 3. He earned his first alternate position in a 3-for-2 playoff.