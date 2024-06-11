Sleeper Picks: U.S. Open

Shane Lowry (+8000) … It’s adorable that BetMGM goes through the effort of releasing a full board for this market. However, there also is a market sans Scottie Scheffler, so that’s the better bet for the other 155 in the field. Lowry is +6000 to beat everyone but the world’s top-ranked talent. Meanwhile, his value among the outrights that includes Scheffler matches Wyndham Clark’s odds ahead of the 2023 U.S. Open. Like Clark, who won the Wells Fargo Championship a few weeks before his major breakthrough, Lowry also has a victory a few weeks ahead of this edition. While it was in tandem with Rory McIlroy at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, it still counts the same. The Irishman then added a T6 on his own ball at the PGA Championship. Already a major champion (2019 Open Championship), he also has a T2 in the U.S. Open on his resumé. That was in 2016 at Oakmont Country Club where he held a four-shot lead entering the finale.