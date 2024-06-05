Bolton: Tee-to-green play paramount at always challenging Muirfield Village

Jordan Spieth (+120 = Top 20) … It was tempting not to rise into a Top 10 (at +275) but plus value for another 10 spots on the leaderboard is acceptable. His form is uninspiring but Muirfield Village feeds directly into his strengths. With his added muscle off the tee in recent years, he can unleash drivers and not worry much. And because the targets are smaller than average and always among the toughest to land in regulation, his short game plays way up. Since the renovation, he’s gone T18-T18-T5, but he has a total of seven top 20s in his last 10 tries, so it’d have been surprising if he didn’t pile on. If you’re feeling frisky, he’s +5000 to win. I wouldn’t mention it if I didn’t have extended thoughts about that possibility.