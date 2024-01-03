Golfbet Insider: The Sentry

Seamus Power … Discomfort in his right hip that flared in early September remained worrisome enough to thwart a title defense at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in late October, but he already had shored up the full slate of Signature Events by finishing inside the top 50 of the FedExCup, so he could afford to rest and fully recover. As he sizes up his third appearance at Kapalua, he presents as an unknown in terms of potential impact because he hasn’t played since August, but sharks in DFS likely will be all over him as a contrarian sans a track record that would otherwise attract course-history buffs. That’s his best spot in getting back after it, especially since he’s guaranteed four rounds, albeit on a serious test of a walk on the side of the mountain.