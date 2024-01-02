Sleeper Picks: The Sentry

Akshay Bhatia (+600) … Yes, he’s a debutant and, yes, the field is formidable, but Maui is an island and the wind is expected to blow a bit. Therein lies his appeal despite his inexperience and stature relative to others. The 21-year-old lefty already has proven time and again how much he thrives in these climates. Lean into it. He also walked off 2023 by going 6-for-6 with a T10 in, where else, Los Cabos, Mexico, highlighting a trio of top 25s. His combination of power and precision tee-to-green is sublime if not unfair at his age, so the wildcard is how quickly he can score. Based on his acceleration and trajectory, this is speculation worth a full unit.