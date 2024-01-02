Expert Picks: The Sentry
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at The Sentry in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Tom Kim (+2500) – You’re going to need birdies in bunches this week, and Kim has shown that he can pile up the par breakers in spots like Vegas. A T5 result in his Kapalua debut last year also bodes well.
- Top 10: Hideki Matsuyama (+260) – It wasn’t that long ago that Matsuyama was a mainstay on the Maui leaderboards. Expect him to return to that former form this week on a course that fits his eye.
- Longshot: Brian Harman (+5500) – Love getting a reigning major champ at this price, particularly one with a top-3 here before. Harman’s driving + putting combo could be formidable.
BEN EVERILL (Senior Writer Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Xander Schauffele +1400 – Former champion has an affinity for the course and is also motivated to prove he is still one of the elite talents on the PGA TOUR.
- Top 10: Rickie Fowler +220 – Four appearances prior – all in the top six – Fowler is a Maui kind of guy.
- Longshot: Cam Davis +6600 – A big year is coming for the Aussie now that he’s healthy and full of confidence.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager Golfbet)
- Winner: Patrick Cantlay +1400 – January and February tend to be great months for him. Top five two of the last four years here also helps the cause.
- Top 10: Brian Harman +300 – His form since June has been too good to ignore. I’ll ride it until it stops.
- Longshot: Si Woo Kim +12500 – He has two January wins in the last three years, including one in Hawaii last year.
MATTHEW DELVECCHIO (Social Content Manager Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Patrick Cantlay +1400 – He’s ready to cement himself as one of the TOUR's best. Can’t think of a better way to do so by kicking off the year with a Signature Event win.
- Top 10: Jordan Spieth +175 – We saw some flashes last year that hint at a Jordan comeback. Wide fairways will allow him to recover from errant drives with his scrambling able to keep him in contention.
- Longshot: Sahtih Theegala +6600 – Ending his season with T20s in five of his last six starts, Sahith will be eager to make up for a poor showing at Kapalua last year.
SEGMENT
|Name
|Rank
|Points
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|0
|0
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|0
|0
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|0
|0
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|0
|0
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|0
|0
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)
|0
|0
SEASON
|Name
|Rank
|Points
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|199
|2,664
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|283
|2,639
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|334
|2,625
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|590
|2,568
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,095
|2,446
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)
|0
|0
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.