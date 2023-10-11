PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Office of the Commissioner releases statement regarding Byeong Hun An

1 Min Read

Latest

Office of the Commissioner releases statement regarding Byeong Hun An
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday that Byeong Hun An has violated the PGA TOUR Anti-Doping Policy and has been suspended for three months, with the suspension being retroactive to August 31, 2023.

    An tested positive for a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) contained in a cough medicine available over the counter in his native Korea. He has cooperated fully with the TOUR throughout the process and accepted his suspension.

    He will be eligible to return to competition on Dec. 1, 2023.

    The TOUR will have no further comment on the suspension at this time.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.