Office of the Commissioner releases statement regarding Byeong Hun An
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday that Byeong Hun An has violated the PGA TOUR Anti-Doping Policy and has been suspended for three months, with the suspension being retroactive to August 31, 2023.
An tested positive for a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) contained in a cough medicine available over the counter in his native Korea. He has cooperated fully with the TOUR throughout the process and accepted his suspension.
He will be eligible to return to competition on Dec. 1, 2023.
The TOUR will have no further comment on the suspension at this time.