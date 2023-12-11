Mackenzie Hughes, Carl Yuan benefit from updated FedExCup list

Monday’s memo also informed TOUR members that the PGA TOUR Policy Board and management team are looking into concerns about the FedExCup points distribution for Signature Events. That points distribution was the fruit of considerable effort and significant modeling to ensure that it fulfilled the aims of the 2024 Schedule Model, which included new points distributions for the eight Signature Events. Winners of THE PLAYERS earn 750 points, while Signature Events award 700 points to their champions. Wins in Full-Field Events are worth 500 points and victories in tournaments held the same week as other TOUR events award 300 points.