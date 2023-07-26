Golfbet Insider: 3M Open

Justin Thomas (+225 = Top 10) … You can’t win if you don’t play. That’s his reality for his debut in the penultimate stop of the regular season. At 75th in the FedExCup, he’s in danger of failing to qualify for the Playoffs for the first time in his career (2015-present). By most measures, it’s been a forgettable one for the 30-year-old, and while salary leaguers are holding their collective breath that the struggles continue – he’s worth only $3.052M right now – ya still gotta love his commitment this week. You also have to appreciate that he’s sixth-shortest to prevail (at +2500) at last check of BetMGM’s board. This endorsement is all about believing in a reset and his permanent class in a different mindset and physical state than everything that has preceded it. We knew that a handful of the household names would scuffle with the new cadence of Designated events, and he took his allotted break at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, so once his season started snowballing in the wrong direction, uncharacteristic pressure mounted under the brightest lights and he couldn’t adjust. Because of his situation, he’s an automatic in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf , especially for pacers who had planned on saving at least two starts on the 2017 FedExCup champion for the Playoffs. The rub now is that it’d take a valuable performance to return, so hop aboard. Cross your fingers that he gets off to an inspiring start.