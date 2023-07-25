Odds Outlook: Defending champion Tony Finau tops the betting favorites at the 3M Open

Justin Thomas (+2200) is the only player listed better than +3000 who is NOT currently in the top 70 (No. 75) of the FedExCup standings. Missing the weekend from four of his last six starts, including 82-71 last week at Hoylake, the two-time major champion is facing major pressure to add his name to the three-week stretch of postseason field lists. Signs of the “old” JT appeared briefly, with a stretch of 64-62-67 to close for T9 at TPC River Highlands in June. The momentum was short-lived as he followed that stretch with MC-T60-MC. Looking to play his way into the FEC Playoffs, this will be his second new venue (Detroit Golf Club) in the last four weeks.