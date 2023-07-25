Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas outside FedExCup top 70 as Playoffs loom

“I'm not stressing about it,” said Horschel, who is still exempt for next season by virtue of his 2022 Memorial win. “If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn't. I get a month off at home before I go over and play in Europe for about four or five weeks. I'm more focused on trying to get my game and get the game back to where I want it to be, get back to playing quality golf, get back to being in contention to win tournaments.”