Golfbet Insider: Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship

MacKenzie Hughes … If you’re among the throng of amateurs who play real golf and who pretend that you can compete from the tips, try carding a 76 with a kidney stone. That was his reality in the opening round of the Travelers Championship after which he explained his situation . The fact that the Canuck played at all already was a flex but that he waited until after posting a score – and not walking off, it should be noted – it was like he was trying to one-up fellow countryman Adam Hadwin for surviving the tackle at Oakdale. Of course, then Hadwin made it all the way into a playoff at the John Deere Classic, so these two are playing some wild game of “Oh, yeah? Watch this!” Hughes was scuffling in advance of his malady and he missed the cut here last year, so the value is that he’s ready to get back inside the ropes for full-season investors.