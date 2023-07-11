Betting Stat Pack: Genesis Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club played as the second most difficult non-major layout last season. It ranked as the fifth hardest test of all the courses used on TOUR. Birdies and eagles will be flying along the coast and through the Scottish pines, but few par breakers will be found on the scorecards. Mother Nature will be making a visit throughout the week, breezing her way around the Firth of Forth in the mornings and evenings and most parts in between. Grinding out bad breaks, tough lies and dealing with the elements suggest par will be an excellent score this week.