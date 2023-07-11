PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Betting Stat Pack: Genesis Scottish Open

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    Time to link the keys to success on links at the Genesis Scottish Open. The Renaissance Club, designed by Tom Doak in 2006, will host for the fifth consecutive season.

    The Par 70 layout, as of the 2022 edition, features five par 3s and five par 5s, and will play 7,237 yards along the Firth of Forth.

    The 2022 champion Xander Schauffele is one of three previous winners in the field of 156. He will be joined by 19 others in the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

    A purse of $9 million will see the winner claim $1.62 million, plus 500 FedExCup points.

    Key Statistics

    Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.

    SG: Off the Tee (PGA TOUR)

    RankPlayer
    1Scottie Scheffler
    2Rory McIlroy
    3Kevin Yu
    4Patrick Cantlay
    5Keith Mitchell
    7Viktor Hovland
    9Cam Davis
    10Tyrrell Hatton
    11Gary Woodland
    13Luke List

    Whether or not the weather is a factor, and it usually is, finding fairways at The Renaissance Club isn’t easy. The Tom Doak challenges off the tee include trees, dunes, and cliffs to distract the bomb-and-gouge club. Last year this event ranked third (no ShotLink, sorry) as the most difficult fairways to hit on TOUR. Keeping the ball out of the almost three inches of rough and out of trouble is step one.

    SG: Off the Tee (DP World Tour)

    RankPlayer
    1Adrian Meronk
    2Nicolai Hojgaard
    5Callum Shinkwin
    6Victor Perez
    7Nick Bachem
    10Jordan Smith
    11Joost Luiten
    13David Law
    14Robert MacIntyre
    15Sean Crocker
    16Wil Besseling

    Greens in Regulation (PGA TOUR)

    RankPlayer
    1Scottie Scheffler
    2Kevin Yu
    5Corey Conners
    6Tom Kim
    7Dylan Wu
    9Will Gordon
    10Patrick Cantlay
    11Doug Ghim
    12Aaron Rai
    13Alex Smalley

    Last year, only two other venues provided more difficult GIR to peg. Not only is hitting GIR crucial, but so is eliminating the danger found around the greens. Running around 11 feet on the Stimpmeter, the speed on the putting surfaces won’t be the issue. Missing in the right places has its advantages.

    Greens in Regulation (DP World Tour)

    RankPlayer
    1Jordan Smith
    3Adrian Meronk
    4Ross Fisher
    5Antoine Rozner
    6Edoardo Molinari
    10Alexander Bjork
    11Ewen Ferguson
    12Tom McKibbin
    13Nicolai Hojgaard
    14Yannik Paul

    Bogey Avoidance (PGA TOUR)

    RankPlayer
    1Scottie Scheffler
    4Patrick Cantlay
    5Andrew Putnam
    7Aaron Baddeley
    8Doug Ghim
    10Wyndham Clark
    12Kevin Yu
    18Rickie Fowler
    19Tom Kim
    22Tyrrell Hatton

    The Renaissance Club played as the second most difficult non-major layout last season. It ranked as the fifth hardest test of all the courses used on TOUR. Birdies and eagles will be flying along the coast and through the Scottish pines, but few par breakers will be found on the scorecards. Mother Nature will be making a visit throughout the week, breezing her way around the Firth of Forth in the mornings and evenings and most parts in between. Grinding out bad breaks, tough lies and dealing with the elements suggest par will be an excellent score this week.

    Bogey Avoidance (DP World Tour)

    RankPlayer
    1Alexander Bjork
    2Adrian Otaegui
    5Richie Ramsay
    6Marcel Schneider
    7Matthieu Pavon
    8Ewen Ferguson
    9Antoine Rozner
    10Joost Luiten
    11Thorbjorn Olesen
    14Yannik Paul

