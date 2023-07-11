Betting Stat Pack: Genesis Scottish Open
2 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Time to link the keys to success on links at the Genesis Scottish Open. The Renaissance Club, designed by Tom Doak in 2006, will host for the fifth consecutive season.
The Par 70 layout, as of the 2022 edition, features five par 3s and five par 5s, and will play 7,237 yards along the Firth of Forth.
The 2022 champion Xander Schauffele is one of three previous winners in the field of 156. He will be joined by 19 others in the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking.
A purse of $9 million will see the winner claim $1.62 million, plus 500 FedExCup points.
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|Kevin Yu
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|5
|Keith Mitchell
|7
|Viktor Hovland
|9
|Cam Davis
|10
|Tyrrell Hatton
|11
|Gary Woodland
|13
|Luke List
Whether or not the weather is a factor, and it usually is, finding fairways at The Renaissance Club isn’t easy. The Tom Doak challenges off the tee include trees, dunes, and cliffs to distract the bomb-and-gouge club. Last year this event ranked third (no ShotLink, sorry) as the most difficult fairways to hit on TOUR. Keeping the ball out of the almost three inches of rough and out of trouble is step one.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Adrian Meronk
|2
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|5
|Callum Shinkwin
|6
|Victor Perez
|7
|Nick Bachem
|10
|Jordan Smith
|11
|Joost Luiten
|13
|David Law
|14
|Robert MacIntyre
|15
|Sean Crocker
|16
|Wil Besseling
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Kevin Yu
|5
|Corey Conners
|6
|Tom Kim
|7
|Dylan Wu
|9
|Will Gordon
|10
|Patrick Cantlay
|11
|Doug Ghim
|12
|Aaron Rai
|13
|Alex Smalley
Last year, only two other venues provided more difficult GIR to peg. Not only is hitting GIR crucial, but so is eliminating the danger found around the greens. Running around 11 feet on the Stimpmeter, the speed on the putting surfaces won’t be the issue. Missing in the right places has its advantages.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Jordan Smith
|3
|Adrian Meronk
|4
|Ross Fisher
|5
|Antoine Rozner
|6
|Edoardo Molinari
|10
|Alexander Bjork
|11
|Ewen Ferguson
|12
|Tom McKibbin
|13
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|14
|Yannik Paul
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|5
|Andrew Putnam
|7
|Aaron Baddeley
|8
|Doug Ghim
|10
|Wyndham Clark
|12
|Kevin Yu
|18
|Rickie Fowler
|19
|Tom Kim
|22
|Tyrrell Hatton
The Renaissance Club played as the second most difficult non-major layout last season. It ranked as the fifth hardest test of all the courses used on TOUR. Birdies and eagles will be flying along the coast and through the Scottish pines, but few par breakers will be found on the scorecards. Mother Nature will be making a visit throughout the week, breezing her way around the Firth of Forth in the mornings and evenings and most parts in between. Grinding out bad breaks, tough lies and dealing with the elements suggest par will be an excellent score this week.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Alexander Bjork
|2
|Adrian Otaegui
|5
|Richie Ramsay
|6
|Marcel Schneider
|7
|Matthieu Pavon
|8
|Ewen Ferguson
|9
|Antoine Rozner
|10
|Joost Luiten
|11
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|14
|Yannik Paul
