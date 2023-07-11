DFS Dish: Watch the Euros (and the weather) for lineups at Genesis Scottish Open

And rounding out the European quad of picks, we have Ryan Fox. Like Meronk, Fox is criminally underpriced at $7300, considering his pedigree. Fox hasn’t missed a single cut in 2023! Known as a bomber, he’s gained strokes off the tee in every event this year, with only 2 exceptions. But if you break down the rest of his game, he’s made really nice strides across the board. His approach play has been excellent since the Masters in April, he’s about breakeven around the greens (though he used to be quite poor), and he’s evolved into an above-average putter. In 2022, he hemorrhaged strokes on the greens, routinely losing over a stroke per round. But in 2023, he’s gained a full stroke putting in 8 of 12 events. The last time he played in Scotland was the Alfred Dunhill Links in October of last year. Coincidentally, he won the event.