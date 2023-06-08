O Canada! Corey Conners has best chance to break RBC Canadian Open drought

McIlroy is going to start thinking I’ve got something against him soon. But with such a huge mental toll on his shoulders this week and with a U.S. Open coming next week, this +1000 number is nowhere near enticing enough to jump on the two-time defending champion. As much as I want to see McIlroy win again, much like last week at Muirfield Village, he had major issues with his wedge play on Thursday. Until we see some proof he has dialed it all back in, short odds are far from appealing. McIlroy managed five birdies on Thursday but added four bogeys in a scrappy effort. His usual strength in SG: Tee to Green was ranked a dismal 119th (-1.810) and he lost shots to the average Off the Tee, on Approach and Around the Green. If not for ranking third in SG: Putting, he would have been sitting over par and facing an early exit from the tournament on Friday.