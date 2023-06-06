PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24H AGO

Expert Picks: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Expert Picks

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.

    Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the RBC Canadian Open in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.

    THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.


    Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.

    SEASON

    NameRankPoints
    @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)9810,375
    PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)21310,230
    @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)22310,220
    CmonAussie (Ben Everill)5929,905
    Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)9579,592
    TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)5969,632

    SEGMENT

    NameRankPoints
    PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)1463,787
    @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)3733,702
    @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)4753,673
    TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 5613,651
    Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)11573,487
    CmonAussie (Ben Everill)11683,484

    PGA TOUR
