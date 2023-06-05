Power Rankings: RBC Canadian Open

The 18-hole routing uses parts of all three tracks, but the entirety of the George Knudson Course serves as the back nine this week. The front nine is formed using seven holes of the Wilf Homenuik Course and two from the Stanley Thompson Course. Each dignitary for whom the courses are named holds an important position in the history of golf in Canada. Part of Knudson’s fame is that he’s an eight-time winner on the PGA TOUR, so he shares the most victories among Canadians on the circuit with Mike Weir.