Golfbet Insider: Wells Fargo Championship

Sungjae Im (+105 = Top 20) … If JT wasn’t occupying the spot reserved for the Wild Card above, Im would be the classic extension of the Power Rankings, so getting even a shred of plus value for this finish is a delight. He does it all and he’s been in a serious groove for nine months running. While he’s a two-time winner on the PGA TOUR, it’d surprise no one if he went on the kind of tear that former and infamous one-time winner Tony Finau has been on. Im still is in just his fifth season and he only recently turned 25, so his stock will continue to rise. No stranger to Quail Hollow with a payday in the 2019 Wells Fargo and a 2-2-1 record in a losing cause at the 2022 Presidents Cup, so that experience feeds his form.