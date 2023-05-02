Betting Stat Pack: Wells Fargo Championship

The last three times Quail Hollow has hosted it has ranked inside the top eight most-difficult courses on TOUR, including the four major championships. There's no place to run, hide or escape the tight driving conditions. Navigating two and a half inches of over-seeded ryegrass, creeks, lakes, and trees will test the best-of-the-best when it comes to finding GIR. Power plays this week and attacking with lofted clubs will help find the proper sections of the overseeded Poa trivialis greens. It's tough off the tee, and it's tough to get it close. Those who don't will have to bring their A-plus short game.