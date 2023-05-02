Betting Stat Pack: Wells Fargo Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The PGA TOUR returns to Charlotte and the 20th edition of the Wells Fargo Championship.
The Quail Hollow Club, host of the 2022 Presidents Cup and 2017 PGA Championship, will tip at 7,538 yards as a par-71.
While Max Homa is the defending champion of the event, the last time it was contested at Quail Hollow in 2021, Rory McIlroy won for the third time.
The field of 156 contains 16 of the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking and provides a purse of $20 million. The winner takes home $3.6 million plus 500 FedExCup points.
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Tony Finau
|5
|Collin Morikawa
|6
|Patrick Cantlay
|8
|Justin Thomas
|9
|Xander Schauffele
|10
|Sungjae Im
|11
|Jason Day
|12
|Tyrrell Hatton
|12
|Max Homa
The last three times Quail Hollow has hosted it has ranked inside the top eight most-difficult courses on TOUR, including the four major championships. There's no place to run, hide or escape the tight driving conditions. Navigating two and a half inches of over-seeded ryegrass, creeks, lakes, and trees will test the best-of-the-best when it comes to finding GIR. Power plays this week and attacking with lofted clubs will help find the proper sections of the overseeded Poa trivialis greens. It's tough off the tee, and it's tough to get it close. Those who don't will have to bring their A-plus short game.
|Rank
|Player
|2
|Sam Ryder
|3
|Taylor Montgomery
|4
|Harry Hall
|5
|Sam Burns
|6
|Ben Taylor
|10
|Max Homa
|11
|Taylor Moore
|12
|Andrew Putnam
|13
|Jason Day
|14
|Eric Cole
The last three event winners have finished first, second or third in this category. The above-average-sized greens at Quail Hollow are some of the most difficult to putt on TOUR. In 2021 they ranked in the top five for three-putting. Getting it close isn't easy. Grinding out chances when finding GIR will help the momentum. Cleaning less-than-stellar chipping/pitching efforts won't hurt, either.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Matt Kuchar
|2
|Jason Day
|3
|JJ Spaun
|4
|Brian Harman
|5
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|6
|Tom Kim
|7
|Denny McCarthy
|8
|Danny Willett
|12
|Taylor Moore
|14
|Adam Svensson
As a former site of a major championship and Presidents Cup bogeys will not be surprises this week. Keeping a clean card is the exception, not the rule. Only six bogey-free rounds were registered in 2021. All 14 clubs will be in use. Multiple options from around the greens will test the execution. Getting up-and-down was the key to the last three winners. They ranked either first or second cleaning up around the greens.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Patrick Cantlay
|2
|Akshay Bhatia
|5
|Jason Day
|5
|Taylor Montgomery
|7
|Tony Finau
|7
|Denny McCarthy
|10
|Brian Harman
|10
|Chris Kirk
|13
|Hayden Buckley, Ben Griffin
|13
|Max Homa, Tom Kim
|13
|JJ Spaun, Viktor Hovland
Charlotte has taken on plenty of rain in the last ten days. That precipitation will not shorten the course! Soft conditions will help the ball stay in the fairway, but losing extra roll might be the trade-off. The last three editions have all ranked in the top 10 most difficult on TOUR, majors included. The 2021 final leaderboard resulted in the top five players registering T6 or better. The previous three winners all ranked T4 or better.
