24H AGO

Betting Stat Pack: Wells Fargo Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    The PGA TOUR returns to Charlotte and the 20th edition of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Quail Hollow Club, host of the 2022 Presidents Cup and 2017 PGA Championship, will tip at 7,538 yards as a par-71.

    While Max Homa is the defending champion of the event, the last time it was contested at Quail Hollow in 2021, Rory McIlroy won for the third time.

    The field of 156 contains 16 of the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking and provides a purse of $20 million. The winner takes home $3.6 million plus 500 FedExCup points.

    Key Statistics

    Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.

    SG: Tee to Green

    RankPlayer
    2Rory McIlroy
    4Tony Finau
    5Collin Morikawa
    6Patrick Cantlay
    8Justin Thomas
    9Xander Schauffele
    10Sungjae Im
    11Jason Day
    12Tyrrell Hatton
    12Max Homa

    -Click stat headline above for additional players-

    The last three times Quail Hollow has hosted it has ranked inside the top eight most-difficult courses on TOUR, including the four major championships. There's no place to run, hide or escape the tight driving conditions. Navigating two and a half inches of over-seeded ryegrass, creeks, lakes, and trees will test the best-of-the-best when it comes to finding GIR. Power plays this week and attacking with lofted clubs will help find the proper sections of the overseeded Poa trivialis greens. It's tough off the tee, and it's tough to get it close. Those who don't will have to bring their A-plus short game.

    SG: Putting

    RankPlayer
    2Sam Ryder
    3Taylor Montgomery
    4Harry Hall
    5Sam Burns
    6Ben Taylor
    10Max Homa
    11Taylor Moore
    12Andrew Putnam
    13Jason Day
    14Eric Cole

    The last three event winners have finished first, second or third in this category. The above-average-sized greens at Quail Hollow are some of the most difficult to putt on TOUR. In 2021 they ranked in the top five for three-putting. Getting it close isn't easy. Grinding out chances when finding GIR will help the momentum. Cleaning less-than-stellar chipping/pitching efforts won't hurt, either.

    Scrambling

    RankPlayer
    1Matt Kuchar
    2Jason Day
    3JJ Spaun
    4Brian Harman
    5Matt Fitzpatrick
    6Tom Kim
    7Denny McCarthy
    8Danny Willett
    12Taylor Moore
    14Adam Svensson

    As a former site of a major championship and Presidents Cup bogeys will not be surprises this week. Keeping a clean card is the exception, not the rule. Only six bogey-free rounds were registered in 2021. All 14 clubs will be in use. Multiple options from around the greens will test the execution. Getting up-and-down was the key to the last three winners. They ranked either first or second cleaning up around the greens.

    Par-4 Scoring

    RankPlayer
    1Patrick Cantlay
    2Akshay Bhatia
    5Jason Day
    5Taylor Montgomery
    7Tony Finau
    7Denny McCarthy
    10Brian Harman
    10Chris Kirk
    13Hayden Buckley, Ben Griffin
    13Max Homa, Tom Kim
    13JJ Spaun, Viktor Hovland

    Charlotte has taken on plenty of rain in the last ten days. That precipitation will not shorten the course! Soft conditions will help the ball stay in the fairway, but losing extra roll might be the trade-off. The last three editions have all ranked in the top 10 most difficult on TOUR, majors included. The 2021 final leaderboard resulted in the top five players registering T6 or better. The previous three winners all ranked T4 or better.

