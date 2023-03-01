Designated events will usher in new era of PGA TOUR competition

This year, which Commissioner Monahan has described as a bridge to a new future for the TOUR, has already provided a foretaste of what to expect in 2024. The 2023 schedule is highlighted by 12 Designated events – in addition to THE PLAYERS and majors – that feature elevated purses and participation from the top players on TOUR. These events have already produced memorable showdowns by some of the TOUR’s most popular players, with Scottie Scheffler holding off Jon Rahm to win the WM Phoenix Open to return to No. 1 in the world ranking. Two weeks later, Rahm beat Max Homa at The Genesis Invitational to become No. 1 in the world.