Golfbet Insider: Masters Tournament

Matt Fitzpatrick (-350 = Top 40) … If BetMGM didn’t offer a market for Top 40s, I don’t know what the play would have been. At +225, he’s the favorite among the quintet of Englishmen, but I’ve gone with another. (See below.) His uncharacteristic inconsistency of late is the last thing that we not only expect but also what we want heading into his first Masters as a major champion. Since his second appearance in 2016, he’s 7-for-7 with all but one top 40, so take what he can give. There are some for whom forcing it is fine this week, but he’s been oddly too far from even a shadow of what’s put him on the map.