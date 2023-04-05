Golfbet Insider: Masters Tournament
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
I’ve joked for years that there’s an inverse relationship between the impacts of the Masters in the sport of golf and my role in previewing it.
No other course has required experience on it to succeed more than Augusta National, so the first major of the year always presents a predictable bridge to sustain momentum for veteran gamers as well as a fantastic gateway for those new to fantasy and other pursuits. It’s hard to have a bad week no matter the format.
Not that typical preparation isn’t important, it’s just that it’s more in the context of validation than education. Mike Glasscott’s Horses for Courses always is invaluable but it’s especially key for the Masters. Review it and lean hard into prior success in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf especially.
If you play DFS, this also is a great opportunity to ride second and third teams to paydays. It’s relatively easy to build lineups without fuss in all designated events, so spread the love around. Never worry about exhausting every dollar of your salary cap. You’re not rewarded on it like an actual team sports franchise, only the results of your roster. And because chalk is going to populate so many, it’s going to be difficult to differentiate and find your own lane to be in position to strike with well-timed second- and third-teamers.
Because the field is only 88 deep and it includes many past champions of a certain age and amateurs, and because 50 are guaranteed to make the cut, I’ve gone with a less-is-more approach below. The golfers who I promised in the Power Rankings would appear here are down there, but I’ve added only four more. I’ve also circled two parlays. Both include golfers in the Power Rankings.
If still unsatisfied, as always, hit me on the Twitter, either publicly or privately and we’ll discuss your situation.
POWER RANKINGS WILD CARD
Matt Fitzpatrick (-350 = Top 40) … If BetMGM didn’t offer a market for Top 40s, I don’t know what the play would have been. At +225, he’s the favorite among the quintet of Englishmen, but I’ve gone with another. (See below.) His uncharacteristic inconsistency of late is the last thing that we not only expect but also what we want heading into his first Masters as a major champion. Since his second appearance in 2016, he’s 7-for-7 with all but one top 40, so take what he can give. There are some for whom forcing it is fine this week, but he’s been oddly too far from even a shadow of what’s put him on the map.
ALSO STARRING
NOTE: These are notables who are not included in my Power Rankings or Sleepers. Connect with me on Twitter if you want analysis, insight and opinion for anyone else.
Tiger Woods (-200 = Make the Cut) … Even though he doesn’t know how many more starts at the Masters he has in him – could anyone, anyway? – he’s still chasing a record this week. If he makes the cut, he’ll match the mark of 23 straight shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples. Not that you needed any motivation to invest, but that’s as good a reason as any.
Shane Lowry (+140 = Top 20) … A year ago at this time, he couldn’t miss – well, notwithstanding the unfortunate timing of the rainstorm that interrupted his quest to win The Honda Classic – but leaderboard appearances have been far and few between for the Irishman in 2023. That’s why I love him this week. With so many notables making so much sense in so many formats, consider the major champion who finished T3 here last year, inside the top 25 in the previous two editions and isn’t far from reigniting form. To put it another way, he’s been just quiet enough to have improved his street value exponentially.
Tommy Fleetwood (+333 = Top English) … If I had a Power Rankings Plus, he’d be it because he was the last cut from the Power Rankings proper. Solid performer who recently challenged before finishing T3 at Copperhead and he’s alternated top 20s in three of the last five editions of the Masters. Just like with Lowry above, less-than-perfect weather could inflate their chances as U.K.-ers, but Fleetwood is one of five Englishmen for this prop, and Matt Fitzpatrick (Wild Card above) is the favorite, whereas Lowry, who is +350 for Top Irish, would have to beat Rory McIlroy to cash that.
TAP-INS
NOTE: Not everything needs a setup. For a variety of reasons, these lines are too enticing to ignore.
PARLAY: Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm (Both Top 10 = +210)
PARLAY: Jason Day and Jordan Spieth (Both Top 20 = +175)
Chris Kirk (+250 = Top 20)
Kurt Kitayama (+550 = Top Debutant)
Min Woo Lee (+150 = Top 20)
RETURNING TO COMPETITION
Will Zalatoris (+275 = Miss the Cut) … Augusta National doesn’t present as a track on which to find one’s game but perhaps that’s what happens when the 26-year-old pegs it this week. However, I’m skeptical. He debuted with a solo second(!) in 2021 and finished T6 last year, but he’s scuffled a bit since returning from sitting out the last four months of 2022 with two herniated discs. His latest malady was an illness that forced him out of the Match Play before his third-round match of the Group stage. If you disagree with this prop, slot him fractionally in DFS and see what happens.
NOTABLE WDs
Aaron Wise … Taking time away to focus on his mental health. He qualified via both checkpoints of the Official World Golf Ranking. Currently 46th in the OWGR and 85th in the FedExCup. In his only Masters, he finished 17th in 2019.
RECAP – Valero Texas Open
POWER RANKINGS
Power Ranking Golfer = Result
1 Rickie Fowler = T10
2 Chris Kirk = T10
3 Corey Conners = Win
4 Andrew Putnam = T28
5 Cam Davis = MC
6 Si Woo Kim = T39
7 J.J. Spaun = T22
8 Matt Kuchar = T3
9 Nick Taylor = T15
10 Ryan Fox = MC
11 Nicolai Højgaard = T28
12 Matt Wallace = T28
13 Thomas Detry = T64
14 Adam Schenk = MC
15 Ben Martin = T10
* - For the recommendations below, an asterisk represents a bet that won.
SLEEPERS
Golfer (recommended bet, if applicable) = Result
David Lingmerth (+333 = Top 20) = MC
*Sam Ryder (+240 = Top 20) = T3
Emiliano Grillo = T53
Nick Hardy = T28
Martin Laird = MC
GOLFBET INSIDER
Golfer (recommended bet) = Result
Wild Card: Kevin Streelman (+300 = Top 20) = T46
*Also Starring: Tyrrell Hatton (+333 = Miss the Cut) = MC
Also Starring: Charley Hoffman (+400 = Top 20) = T22
Also Starring: Kazuki Higa (+550 = Top 20) = MC
Tap-In: Kevin Chappell (+400 = Top 20) = T39
Tap-In: Dylan Frittelli (+450 = Top South African) = MC
Tap-In: Nate Lashley (+400 = Top 20) = MC
Tap-In: Taylor Montgomery (+220 = Miss the Cut) = T22
Tap-In: Davis Riley (+125 = Top 20) = WD
Tap-In: Sepp Straka (+300 = Top 20) = T22
Tap-In: Brandon Wu (+240 = Top 20) = T58
