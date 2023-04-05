A hole-by-hole guide to the Masters betting favorites
Written by Will Gray @GolfBet
You know the names of the players – and the holes.
Anticipation continues to build on the eve of the 87th Masters Tournament, with the opening tee shots just hours away. But on a course that is as recognizable as any, there’s an avalanche of player history stats, even boiling down to hole-by-hole results.
Most golf fans know the general ebbs and flows of Augusta National Golf Club: make hay on the par-5s, try to survive the first-nine stretch of Nos. 4-7 and snag a few circles in between. But for the betting favorites in this week’s 88-man field, there are even a few personalized nuggets that stand out.
Where do the top names on the board thrive the most, relative to the field? What are some potential weak spots that could ensnare a marquee player? Here’s a look at hole-specific results and info for each of the 13 players priced at +2800 or less as of Wednesday at BetMGM Sportsbook:
Scottie Scheffler (+700): In 12 rounds at Augusta National, Scheffler has feasted on the par-5s – but none more so than Pink Dogwood. The defending champ is 8 under on No. 2, with six birdies and an eagle in 12 tries.
Rory McIlroy (+700): Everyone remembers McIlroy traipsing around the cabins left of the 10th tee in 2011, but his biggest issue may be the subsequent hole. The Ulsterman is 17 over on No. 11 in 52 career rounds, racking up just five birdies against 13 bogeys, three doubles and a triple.
Jon Rahm (+900): Given McIlroy’s struggles on No. 11, Rahm’s record is pretty notable: he’s actually under par on White Dogwood with four birdies against three bogeys in 24 rounds. Conversely, he’s 5 over on No. 12 – the only hole at ANGC where he has made multiple double bogeys.
Jordan Spieth (+1800): Speaking of another guy who’s not a fan of No. 12. Spieth has actually made double bogey or worse on a whopping 12 different holes in his Masters career. But he has never dropped a shot on No. 13, making 22 birdies and 12 pars in 34 career rounds.
Patrick Cantlay (+1800): Cantlay has never dropped a shot on No. 15, with two eagles and eight birdies in 20 rounds. At 12 under, he’s four shots better on Firethorn than any other hole.
Justin Thomas (+2200): Thomas’ biggest struggle has been on the home hole. He’s played No. 18 in 8 over, with two birdies against 10 bogeys in 28 career rounds.
Tony Finau (+2200): Finau has never birdied the 11th hole in 20 attempts, playing the hole in 7 over across his Masters career. He’s posted the same cumulative total on the par-3 fourth, where he has one birdie against six bogeys and a double bogey.
Cameron Smith (+2500): The Open champ has posted a clean sheet on each of the par-5s on the first nine. Smith has evenly split 12 birdies and 12 pars on No. 2, while his record on No. 8 includes eight birdies in 24 career rounds.
Collin Morikawa (+2500): In 12 career rounds, Morikawa is 9 over on the 11th hole. It’s the only hole at Augusta National where he has made a double bogey, and he’s made three of them there since his 2020 debut.
Xander Schauffele (+2500): Schauffele’s weak point is the recently-renovated fifth hole. In 18 rounds he has more bogeys (9) than pars (7) and has played to a 4.56 cumulative average.
Dustin Johnson (+2500): The 2020 champ has feasted on the par-5s in general but specifically the 13th, playing Azalea in 26 under par across 44 career rounds.
Jason Day (+2500): Day is better than most on No. 14, with 10 birdies in 34 career rounds, but he’s behind the curve on No. 17 where he has tallied just four birdies against 14 bogeys.
Max Homa (+2800): Homa doesn’t have a ton of history, with just eight career rounds and two missed cuts in three appearances. But he has a tendency to hit it close on No. 16, making birdie on the par-3 in five of those eight rounds.
