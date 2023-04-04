Age, perspective come for Tiger Woods at the Masters

No one (save for Nicklaus) could relate to peak Woods, who talked mostly about results. Now there aren’t enough results to keep the conversation going: a T45 at The Genesis Invitational in February, his most recent start, and a mixed bag at the 2022 majors: Masters (47th), PGA Championship (WD after the third round), and Open Championship (MC). Most golfers aren’t sure which game is going to show up from day to day; Woods is never sure which leg is going to show up.