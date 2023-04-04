Tiger Woods is the standard but Spieth and McIlroy need inspection
5 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
With the arrival of April and springtime, Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, will continue a tradition unlike any other and award a green jacket to the champion of the 87th Masters Tournament.
Dr. Alister Mackenzie and Bobby Jones' design hosted the first event in 1934 as Horton Smith became the first champion. The former Fruitland Nurseries has evolved and kept true to the original vision of how the course should play.
The evolution has continued in recent years as No. 5 (Magnolia) added a new tee and 20 yards in 2019. Hole No. 15 (Firethorn) added 20 yards before the 2022 edition. Change continues in 2023 as No. 13 (Azalea) will debut a new tee box adding 35 yards to a scorecard that will now read 7,545 yards (Par-72).
Scottie Scheffler (+900) will return to defend his title and look to join Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the only members in that very select club. At 26 years old, the Texan was well below the average winning age of almost 33. Most winners need around seven visits before winning, but the third time was a charm for the 2023 PLAYERS champion. He joins a list of four of the last eight winners to slip on the green jacket in four or less attempts. Only Fuzzy Zoeller (1979) has won on debut since 1935.
While Scheffler will have plenty of attention as the host of the champions’ dinner for the first time, Tiger Woods (+6600) being on property and competing this week shifts the attention. The 2019 winner will look to match Jack Nicklaus and his six wins with a victory this year. He's never missed the cut as a professional, playing the weekend in 23 of 24 visits, and has hit the podium eight times.
Only Woods was younger than Jordan Spieth (+1800) when he tied the legend's tournament scoring record in 2015. Both posted 18-under, but Spieth was the first to reach 19 under in April tournament play. Announcing his intentions with T2 in his 2014 on debut, Spieth almost joined the back-to-back club in 2016. His defense ended as hole No. 12 (Golden Bell) intervened, yet he signed for T2. All five of his top 10 paydays from nine visits are on the podium. A streak of eight straight-made cuts was broken last year, but only one other trip outside T21. Holds the tournament record for birdies with 28 in 2015.
Dustin Johnson (+2500) set the tournament scoring record on 20 under par to win by five shots in the only edition played in November. Johnson's streak of five consecutive top-10 paydays ended with his defense (MC) just five months later. Bouncing back in 2022, he signed for T12 to pick up his seventh T13 or better in his last nine visits.
From making the cut twice as an amateur, it was only a matter of time before Hideki Matsuyama (+4000) mastered Augusta National. A brilliant 65 in Round 3 in 2021, the best of his career, saw him run away from the field to claim his first green jacket. His only MC from 11 events was in 2014, his first year as a professional. Streak is eight in a row after posting T14 in defense last April. Of those eight paydays, only one is outside of the top 20.
Usually reserved for past champions Rory McIlroy (+700) has forced himself into a HFC role without taking the final step. Closing with 64 last year, his personal best and one shot from matching the course record, the Ulsterman posted his best finish, solo second, in his 14th attempt. His seventh top 10 in his last nine events reinforces his relevancy around these hallowed grounds.
Oddsmaker's Extra
(events/cuts made, odds)
Cameron Smith (6/6; +2000): Streak of top-10 paydays is three straight and four of his last five. Led the event in both Par-5 scoring (-9) and Birdies (22) last year.
Corey Conners (4/5; +4000): Also has cashed three consecutive visits inside the top 10 and hasn't missed in his four starts as a professional. Winner last week at Valero matches his path in 2019 (T46).
Will Zalatoris (2/2; +3300): Of eight rounds played six are in red figures, and both visits are in the top 10. Solo second on debut in 2021 followed T6 last year. Setting the curve for the new faces.
Patrick Reed (7/9; +6600): 2018 winner followed with T10 in 2020 and T8 in 2021. Cashed in his last five visits.
Jon Rahm (6/6; +900): T27 last year and T27 on debut in 2017 with four top 10 sandwiched in the middle. Solo fourth in his second visit provides the highlight. Posted five rounds of 68 or better from 24 total.
Justin Thomas (7/7; +2000): Year-over-year improvement ended with T21 in 2021. Signed for T8 in 2022, his best April finish. Posted 68 or better in each of his previous five visits.
Sungjae Im (2/3; +3300): Ran second on debut in 2020 before 77-80 in his first April visit. First round leader last year (67) before T8.
Charl Schwartzel (9/13; +20000): 2011 winner on his second visit grabbed T3 in 2017 plus T10 in 2022.
Jason Day (8/11; +2500): T5 in 2019 was his fourth top 10 in nine tries. DNS 2022 after MC the previous two seasons.
Tony Finau (5/5; +2500): Three top 10 paydays including T5 in 2019 plus T10 on debut and 2021.
Streaking
Consecutive cuts made ( ); previous champion (*)
*Tiger Woods (22)
*Adam Scott (13)
Matt Fitzpatrick (7)
*Bubba Watson (5)
Russell Henley (5)
Tommy Fleetwood (5)
Si Woo Kim (5)
Billy Horschel (4)
Kevin Na (4)
Keegan Bradley (3)
Cameron Champ (3)
Keep reading for more notable history!
|OWGR Ranking/Player
|Cuts Made/Starts
|Odds
|Notes
|01 Scottie Scheffler
|3/3
|+700
|2022 champ; 11 of 12 par or better; 9 of 12 in red; just 3 rounds 60s.
|02 Rory McIlroy
|12/14
|+700
|7 of last 9 Top 10 or better; Solo second 2022 best career; MC 2021.
|03 Jon Rahm
|6/6
|+900
|4 top 10s; T27 debut 2017 and 2022; best solo fourth 2018.
|04 Patrick Cantlay
|4/6
|+1800
|T9 2019, T17 2020 only top 20s; 20 rounds 2 in the 60s.
|05 Cam Smith
|6/6
|+2000
|4 top 10s; T3-T10-T2 last three; 9 of 24 rounds in the 60s; all 4 2020.
|06 Max Homa
|1/3
|+2500
|Posted 70 in his first visit in his first round. Next 7 are 73 or worse
|07 Xander Schauffele
|4/5
|+2200
|T2 2019 & led field 25 birdies; T3 2021; 74-77 MC 2022.
|08 Will Zalatoris
|2/2
|+3300
|2nd on debut 2021; T6 2022. Quick study.
|09 Viktor Hovland
|3/3
|+3300
|12 rounds best is 71; low amateur 2019 (T32)
|10 Sam Burns
|0/1
|+3300
|75-74 MC 2022.
|11 Justin Thomas
|7/7
|+2000
|Best solo fourth November 2020; T8 2022 was 6th T22 or better.
|12 Collin Morikawa
|3/3
|+2200
|Closed with 67 for solo 5th 2022, best round from 12. T18 2021.
|13 Tony Finau
|5/5
|+2500
|T10-T5 first two visits; T10 2021; T38 worst.
|14 Cameron Young
|0/1
|+3000
|77-77 as he only hit 17 of 36 GIR
|15 Matt Fitzpatrick
|7/8
|+4000
|7 for 7 as a pro; T7 2016 first year as a pro his best; T14 2022 next best.
|16 Jordan Spieth
|8/9
|+1800
|2015 champ; T2 2014; T2 2016; T3 2021; MC 2022 busted 8 straight.
|17 Tyrrell Hatton
|4/6
|+4000
|T18 2021 only top 25; well-documented criticism of course in 2022.
|18 Sungjae Im
|2/3
|+3300
|T2 debut 2020; T8 2022; 77-80 MC 2021.
|19 Tom Kim
|first app
|+8000
|20 Kurt Kitayama
|first app
|+12500
|21 Hideki Matsuyama
|10/11
|+4000
|2021 champ; solo 5th 2016; T7 2017; hit 19th or better in 7 of last 8.
|22 Keegan Bradley
|5/6
|+10000
|T22 2015 best; T43 2019 last visit.
|23 Shane Lowry
|4/7
|+5000
|T3-T21-T25 last three years; trending nicely.
|24 Billy Horschel
|6/8
|+17500
|T17 2016 best; cashed last four visits nothing better than T38.
|25 Tom Hoge
|1/1
|+10000
|T39 debut 2022; 73 best twice.
|26 Joaquin Niemann
|2/3
|+6600
|Never missed in 2 visits as a pro (T35-T40).
|27 Tommy Fleetwood
|5/6
|+6600
|Cashed last 5; T14 2022 best from three top 20s.
|28 Brian Harman
|2/4
|+15000
|T12 2021 best; MC 2022.
|29 Sahith Theegala
|first app
|+10000
|30 Abraham Ancer
|2/3
|+10000
|MC-T26-T13 last 3 years. 2020 November was 12-under thru 54.
|31 Justin Rose
|15/17
|+6600
|Lost playoff to Garcia 2017; 13 top 25 finishes with 6 top 10s.
|32 Sepp Straka
|1/1
|+25000
|T30 2022 debut; closed with 71, best of the week.
|33 Jason Day
|8/11
|+2500
|T2 debut 2011 with 64; 3rd 2013; T5 2019; MC last two visits but DNS 2022.
|34 Chris Kirk
|2/3
|+15000
|T20 debut 2014 best; last visit 2016 MC.
|35 Seamus Power
|1/1
|+12500
|T27 debut 2022; final round 70 best.
|36 Ryan Fox
|first app
|+15000
|37 Russell Henley
|5/6
|+12500
|5 straight; T31 or better in all 5. T11 2017 best. T30 2022.
|38 Adam Scott
|19/21
|+10000
|T9 2017 last top 15; last time MC was 2009.
|39 Si Woo Kim
|5/6
|+10000
|5 straight; T12 2021 best; MC debut 2017.
|40 Corey Conners
|4/5
|+4000
|4 straight; T6-T8-T10 trending the last 3 seasons.
|41 KH Lee
|0/1
|+30000
|MC 2022 with 8 bogeys 2 doubles; 17 of 36 GIR.
|42 Alex Noren
|1/3
|+25000
|T62 2019. Of 8 rounds 7 are 74 or worse.
|43 Thomas Pieters
|1/3
|+12500
|T4 2017 debut; 73-78 2018; 79-80 2022.
|44 Harris English
|2/3
|+25000
|T21 2021 first appearance since T42 2016.
|45 Aaron Wise WD
|46 Keith Mitchell
|1/1
|+10000
|T43 2019; 69 final round.
|47 Min Woo Lee
|1/1
|+6600
|T14 2022 debut; 70 to close best round.
|48 Kevin Kisner
|5/7
|+35000
|T21 2019 ended 4 straight and is best. T44 2022.
|49 JT Poston
|0/1
|+20000
|2020 73-75 MC
|50 Taylor Moore
|first app
|+15000
|52 Talor Gooch
|1/1
|+12500
|T14 2022 debut; 71 round 4 best.
|53 Mito Pereira
|first app
|+10000
|54 Mackenzie Hughes
|2/3
|+25000
|T50, T40 last 2 years; no rounds sub 72.
|55 Adam Svensson
|first app
|+25000
|56 Adrian Meronk
|first app
|+25000
|57 Harold Varner III
|1/1
|+17500
|T23 2022 debut; 3 rounds under par but 80 in Rd 3.
|61 Scott Stallings
|1/2
|+30000
|T27 debut 2012
|68 Dustin Johnson
|10/12
|+2500
|2020 November champ; 2020 5th straight top 10; MC defense; T12 2022.
|70 Patrick Reed
|7/9
|+6600
|2018 champ; T10 2020, T8 2021; 5 straight.
|81 Kazuki Higa
|first app
|+35000
|83 Jason Kokrak
|2/3
|+15000
|T14 2022, 49th 2021, MC 2020
|91 Danny Willett
|4/8
|+15000
|2016 champ; T12 2022 next best, only other top 20.
|92 Kevin Na
|8/11
|+20000
|4 straight; T14-T12-T13 last 3; 8 of 9; T12 is best 3x.
|99 Gary Woodland
|5/10
|+20000
|T24 2011 debut is best.
|111 Brooks Koepka
|5/7
|+3300
|Cashed first 5 visits; T2 2019; T7 2020 before MC-MC last 2 years.
|112 Louis Oosthuizen
|9/14
|+9000
|Solo second 2012 is only top 10; T12 2018 next best.
|125 Franceco Molinari
|7/11
|+25000
|Led by 2 after 54 holes 2019 before T5; T19 2012 other top 20.
|149 Bryson DeChambeau
|5/6
|+10000
|T21 2016 (low amateur) best; 76-80 2022 broke 5 event streak.
|153 Sergio Garcia
|15/23
|+12500
|2018 champ MC in 3 straight before T23 2022.
|194 Cameron Champ
|3/3
|+20000
|T26 or better in all 3; T10 2022 best. 9 of 12 rounds par or better.
|Past Champions
|entered this week
|209 Charl Schwartzel
|9/13
|+20000
|2011 champ; 3rd 2017; T10 2022; T26 or better last 4 of 6.
|215 Bubba Watson
|13/14
|+15000
|2012, 2014 champ; 5 straight highlighted with T5 2018, T12 2019.
|316 Zach Johnson
|10/18
|+40000
|2007 champ; T9 2015 last top 35.
|395 Phil Mickelson
|26/30
|+20000
|2004, 2006 & 2010 champ; T2 2015 last of 15 top 10s; DNS 2022.
|995 Tiger Woods
|23/24
|+6600
|1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019 champ. 14 top 10s.
|Sandy Lyle
|17/41
|5000-1
|Final season for the 1988 champ. Last made cut was 2014.
|Bernhard Langer
|27/39
|1000-1
|Cashed in 3 of his last 5 but MC 2021, 2022.
|Larry Mize
|20/39
|5000-1
|1987 champ is making his final start. Last made the cut in 2017.
|Fred Couples
|30/37
|1500-1
|1992 champ; MC last 4; T38 2018 last cut made.
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|19/33
|4000-1
|1994, 1999 champ; T50 2021 last cut made, first in seven years.
|Mike Weir
|12/23
|2000-1
|2003 champ; MC 10 of the last 12 times. T51 2020, T44 2014.
-Odds courtesy of BETMGM.COM-
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.