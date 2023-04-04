Tiger Woods is the standard but Spieth and McIlroy need inspection

OWGR Ranking/Player Cuts Made/Starts Odds Notes

01 Scottie Scheffler 3/3 +700 2022 champ; 11 of 12 par or better; 9 of 12 in red; just 3 rounds 60s.

02 Rory McIlroy 12/14 +700 7 of last 9 Top 10 or better; Solo second 2022 best career; MC 2021.

03 Jon Rahm 6/6 +900 4 top 10s; T27 debut 2017 and 2022; best solo fourth 2018.

04 Patrick Cantlay 4/6 +1800 T9 2019, T17 2020 only top 20s; 20 rounds 2 in the 60s.

05 Cam Smith 6/6 +2000 4 top 10s; T3-T10-T2 last three; 9 of 24 rounds in the 60s; all 4 2020.

06 Max Homa 1/3 +2500 Posted 70 in his first visit in his first round. Next 7 are 73 or worse

07 Xander Schauffele 4/5 +2200 T2 2019 & led field 25 birdies; T3 2021; 74-77 MC 2022.

08 Will Zalatoris 2/2 +3300 2nd on debut 2021; T6 2022. Quick study.

09 Viktor Hovland 3/3 +3300 12 rounds best is 71; low amateur 2019 (T32)

10 Sam Burns 0/1 +3300 75-74 MC 2022.

11 Justin Thomas 7/7 +2000 Best solo fourth November 2020; T8 2022 was 6th T22 or better.

12 Collin Morikawa 3/3 +2200 Closed with 67 for solo 5th 2022, best round from 12. T18 2021.

13 Tony Finau 5/5 +2500 T10-T5 first two visits; T10 2021; T38 worst.

14 Cameron Young 0/1 +3000 77-77 as he only hit 17 of 36 GIR

15 Matt Fitzpatrick 7/8 +4000 7 for 7 as a pro; T7 2016 first year as a pro his best; T14 2022 next best.

16 Jordan Spieth 8/9 +1800 2015 champ; T2 2014; T2 2016; T3 2021; MC 2022 busted 8 straight.

17 Tyrrell Hatton 4/6 +4000 T18 2021 only top 25; well-documented criticism of course in 2022.

18 Sungjae Im 2/3 +3300 T2 debut 2020; T8 2022; 77-80 MC 2021.

19 Tom Kim first app +8000

20 Kurt Kitayama first app +12500

21 Hideki Matsuyama 10/11 +4000 2021 champ; solo 5th 2016; T7 2017; hit 19th or better in 7 of last 8.

22 Keegan Bradley 5/6 +10000 T22 2015 best; T43 2019 last visit.

23 Shane Lowry 4/7 +5000 T3-T21-T25 last three years; trending nicely.

24 Billy Horschel 6/8 +17500 T17 2016 best; cashed last four visits nothing better than T38.

25 Tom Hoge 1/1 +10000 T39 debut 2022; 73 best twice.

26 Joaquin Niemann 2/3 +6600 Never missed in 2 visits as a pro (T35-T40).

27 Tommy Fleetwood 5/6 +6600 Cashed last 5; T14 2022 best from three top 20s.

28 Brian Harman 2/4 +15000 T12 2021 best; MC 2022.

29 Sahith Theegala first app +10000

30 Abraham Ancer 2/3 +10000 MC-T26-T13 last 3 years. 2020 November was 12-under thru 54.

31 Justin Rose 15/17 +6600 Lost playoff to Garcia 2017; 13 top 25 finishes with 6 top 10s.

32 Sepp Straka 1/1 +25000 T30 2022 debut; closed with 71, best of the week.

33 Jason Day 8/11 +2500 T2 debut 2011 with 64; 3rd 2013; T5 2019; MC last two visits but DNS 2022.

34 Chris Kirk 2/3 +15000 T20 debut 2014 best; last visit 2016 MC.

35 Seamus Power 1/1 +12500 T27 debut 2022; final round 70 best.

36 Ryan Fox first app +15000

37 Russell Henley 5/6 +12500 5 straight; T31 or better in all 5. T11 2017 best. T30 2022.

38 Adam Scott 19/21 +10000 T9 2017 last top 15; last time MC was 2009.

39 Si Woo Kim 5/6 +10000 5 straight; T12 2021 best; MC debut 2017.

40 Corey Conners 4/5 +4000 4 straight; T6-T8-T10 trending the last 3 seasons.

41 KH Lee 0/1 +30000 MC 2022 with 8 bogeys 2 doubles; 17 of 36 GIR.

42 Alex Noren 1/3 +25000 T62 2019. Of 8 rounds 7 are 74 or worse.

43 Thomas Pieters 1/3 +12500 T4 2017 debut; 73-78 2018; 79-80 2022.

44 Harris English 2/3 +25000 T21 2021 first appearance since T42 2016.

45 Aaron Wise WD

46 Keith Mitchell 1/1 +10000 T43 2019; 69 final round.

47 Min Woo Lee 1/1 +6600 T14 2022 debut; 70 to close best round.

48 Kevin Kisner 5/7 +35000 T21 2019 ended 4 straight and is best. T44 2022.

49 JT Poston 0/1 +20000 2020 73-75 MC

50 Taylor Moore first app +15000

52 Talor Gooch 1/1 +12500 T14 2022 debut; 71 round 4 best.

53 Mito Pereira first app +10000

54 Mackenzie Hughes 2/3 +25000 T50, T40 last 2 years; no rounds sub 72.

55 Adam Svensson first app +25000

56 Adrian Meronk first app +25000

57 Harold Varner III 1/1 +17500 T23 2022 debut; 3 rounds under par but 80 in Rd 3.

61 Scott Stallings 1/2 +30000 T27 debut 2012

68 Dustin Johnson 10/12 +2500 2020 November champ; 2020 5th straight top 10; MC defense; T12 2022.

70 Patrick Reed 7/9 +6600 2018 champ; T10 2020, T8 2021; 5 straight.

81 Kazuki Higa first app +35000

83 Jason Kokrak 2/3 +15000 T14 2022, 49th 2021, MC 2020

91 Danny Willett 4/8 +15000 2016 champ; T12 2022 next best, only other top 20.

92 Kevin Na 8/11 +20000 4 straight; T14-T12-T13 last 3; 8 of 9; T12 is best 3x.

99 Gary Woodland 5/10 +20000 T24 2011 debut is best.

111 Brooks Koepka 5/7 +3300 Cashed first 5 visits; T2 2019; T7 2020 before MC-MC last 2 years.

112 Louis Oosthuizen 9/14 +9000 Solo second 2012 is only top 10; T12 2018 next best.

125 Franceco Molinari 7/11 +25000 Led by 2 after 54 holes 2019 before T5; T19 2012 other top 20.

149 Bryson DeChambeau 5/6 +10000 T21 2016 (low amateur) best; 76-80 2022 broke 5 event streak.

153 Sergio Garcia 15/23 +12500 2018 champ MC in 3 straight before T23 2022.

194 Cameron Champ 3/3 +20000 T26 or better in all 3; T10 2022 best. 9 of 12 rounds par or better.

Past Champions

entered this week

209 Charl Schwartzel 9/13 +20000 2011 champ; 3rd 2017; T10 2022; T26 or better last 4 of 6.

215 Bubba Watson 13/14 +15000 2012, 2014 champ; 5 straight highlighted with T5 2018, T12 2019.

316 Zach Johnson 10/18 +40000 2007 champ; T9 2015 last top 35.

395 Phil Mickelson 26/30 +20000 2004, 2006 & 2010 champ; T2 2015 last of 15 top 10s; DNS 2022.

995 Tiger Woods 23/24 +6600 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019 champ. 14 top 10s.

Sandy Lyle 17/41 5000-1 Final season for the 1988 champ. Last made cut was 2014.

Bernhard Langer 27/39 1000-1 Cashed in 3 of his last 5 but MC 2021, 2022.

Larry Mize 20/39 5000-1 1987 champ is making his final start. Last made the cut in 2017.

Fred Couples 30/37 1500-1 1992 champ; MC last 4; T38 2018 last cut made.

Jose Maria Olazabal 19/33 4000-1 1994, 1999 champ; T50 2021 last cut made, first in seven years.