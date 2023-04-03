Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy headline top choices at the Masters

2020 champion Dustin Johnson (+2500) will look to add to his run of T12 or better in six of his last seven visits. ... Jason Day (+2500) is healthy and on fire with top 10 paychecks from five of his last six on TOUR and is racking up top 25 results for fun. Only outside T22 once in his first eight visits but MC in his last two trips in 2020 and 2021. ... Max Homa (+2500) makes his fourth start and is looking to eclipse T48 last year as his only weekend rounds. The Farmers Insurance champ has five top 10s from seven starts this year and only one result (T39) outside T14. Everything in his game is on the way up. ... Tony Finau (+2500) answered the questions last season about where and when the next victory would come from as he won in back-to-back weeks and three times in two months. Last year was the first season he had not hit the top 10 in AT LEAST two majors since 2017. He's five-for-five here with three top 10s including T10-T5 on his first two visits.