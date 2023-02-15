Golfbet Insider: The Genesis Invitational

Sam Burns (+115 = Top 20) … Despite what you might hear and what you may even have thought yourself, there’s no such thing as being due. All that is is a comfortable encapsulation of one’s expectations based on ability that has been quiet. Sure, a result that fulfills the rhetoric might seem like it’s a real thing, but that’s only a coincidence. (There’s a parable in there somewhere.) Bottom line, when you win thrice in a season, and when you ascend on a trajectory that, well, has fulfilled the rhetoric, suddenly there’s shock and awe that it’s a failure to go this long without a top-five finish, much less a victory. It’s been eight months since his last, but he’s been a top-15 machine, so if this is his floor, take the positive kickback for a Top 20 at Riviera and multiple the units. He finished third here in 2021, and that included a 3-over 74 in the third round.