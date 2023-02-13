Oddsmakers prepare for onslaught of action on Woods at Genesis

Of course, there will be other types of action on Woods this week beyond the outright market. One such option that is expected to draw plenty of action is the Make/Miss Cut market. With the field currently sitting at 131 players as of Monday and only the top 65 and ties making the weekend, Woods will have to play well to play all 72 holes – and he’s priced accordingly. BetMGM opened wagering at +150 (bet $100 to win $150) on him to make the cut and -200 (bet $200 to win $100) to miss. But don’t be surprised if those numbers shift significantly in the coming days as fans and handicappers alike line up behind a plus-money price on Woods to make the cut – which he has done in all but one start here as a pro.