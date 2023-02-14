Sleeper Picks: The Genesis Invitational

Kurt Kitayama … A year ago today, the NorCal native was 284th in the Official World Golf Ranking and a considerable distance away from being eligible for The Genesis Invitational in what was his first season as a PGA TOUR member. Today, he’s 44th on the strength of a quartet of podium finishes worldwide in the interim. There’s a fearlessness about his approach that requires more experience for all the tumblers to fall into place and unlock a breakthrough victory on this circuit, but he’s tossing so many chances against the wall that one of them is bound to stick. He came close just two weeks ago at Pebble Beach where he went out in the final threesome in the finale with eventual champion Justin Rose but shot 76 to finish T29. So, the label of Sleeper isn’t as apropos as his firepower as a non-winner in a thick field in his tournament debut.