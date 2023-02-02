PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Pebble Beach Golf Links


    Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins Thursday. The tournament will use a three-course rotation before a 54-hole cut. Golfers will rotate through Pebble Beach Golf Links (which has played host to the ‘Clambake’ since 1947), Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) before finishing at Pebble Beach on Sunday.


    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. ETMain Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. ETMain Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ETMain Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
    Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m.Featured Groups: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m.Featured Groups: 12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.Featured Holes: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.Featured Holes: 12 p.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the courseMarquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the groupFeatured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groupsFeatured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes


    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    THURSDAY Marquee Group: Jordan Spieth (Jake Owen), Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts) - 12:25 p.m. ET Featured Groups: Davis Riley (Josh Kroenke), Wesley Bryan (Alex Smith) - 12:14 p.m. ET Justin Rose (James Gorman), Chad Ramey (Greg Penner) - 12:25 p.m. ET


    FRIDAY Marquee Group: Jordan Spieth (Jake Owen), Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts) - 11:41 a.m. ET


    Featured Holes: No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)

    SATURDAY Viktor Hovland (Brian Niccol) & Danny Willett (Jimmy Dunne) - 1:20 p.m. ET Jordan Spieth (Jake Owen) & Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts) - 1:09 p.m. ET


