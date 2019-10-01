×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
0 °F >

  • COURSE

  • COURSE

    Monterey Peninsula CC

    Course Par Value: 71 • Course Yardage: 6958
    Monterey Peninsula Country Club originally opened in July 1926, with the Dunes Course, a vision of Pebble Beach founder, Samuel F. B. Morse. The club properties account for roughly four hundred acres of land in the central region of the Monterey Peninsula. The Shores Course was designed by Bob E. Baldock and Jack Nevillein 1959 after the members purchased the club from Del Monte Properties.

    In 2003, more than 40 years later, the members decided to hire Mike Strantz to redesign a layout on par with the stunning land it was first sowed. "I wanted to shape the course to sweep with the natural terrain-the rocks, the trees and grasses, the ocean," Strantz said. "I dreamed that the course would appear to dance among the cypress trees on this coastline forever." Strantz designed 12 new holes and remodeled the other six to add more than 500 yards to the par-72 layout. Strantz was diagnosed with tongue cancer at the start of this final project of his life, but it is obvious that he poured everything he had left into it. He died in 2005.

    The Shores Course was part of the Crosby golf tournament hosted by Bing Crosby, currently the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, from 1965, 1966 and 1977. 2010 is a rebirth for the Shores Course as it has Poppy Hills Golf Course in the rotation of courses to be played by PGA TOUR pros and Hollywood celebrities.

    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 4 495  
    2 4 391  
    3 3 155  
    4 4 426  
    5 4 349  
    6 5 570  
    7 3 226  
    8 4 454  
    9 3 223  
    10 5 544  
    11 3 176  
    12 5 599  
    13 4 434  
    14 3 190  
    15 4 415  
    16 5 500  
    17 4 430  
    18 4 381  

    Spyglass Hill GC

    Course Par Value: 72 • Course Yardage: 6858
    Spyglass Hill Golf Course was designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., as a part of the master plan for the Pebble Beach ocean front. S.F.B. Morse, founder of Pebble Beach Company, and chairman of the board of Del Monte Properties, envisioned a string of golf courses around Del Monte Forest's shoreline. Morse commissioned Jones to design a course between Cypress point and Pebble Beach.

    Spyglass Hill is an annual co-host to the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, formerly known as the Crosby. Spyglass Hill co-hosted the 1999 United States Amateur during medal play rounds, and hosts many other world-class professional and amateur events each year as well.

    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 5 595  
    2 4 349  
    3 3 152  
    4 4 370  
    5 3 183  
    6 4 416  
    7 5 529  
    8 4 399  
    9 4 431  
    10 4 407  
    11 5 528  
    12 3 178  
    13 4 441  
    14 5 560  
    15 3 125  
    16 4 462  
    17 4 325  
    18 4 408  
CONNECT WITH PGA TOUR

© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.

PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.