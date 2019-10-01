It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
In 2003, more than 40 years later, the members decided to hire Mike Strantz to redesign a layout on par with the stunning land it was first sowed. "I wanted to shape the course to sweep with the natural terrain-the rocks, the trees and grasses, the ocean," Strantz said. "I dreamed that the course would appear to dance among the cypress trees on this coastline forever." Strantz designed 12 new holes and remodeled the other six to add more than 500 yards to the par-72 layout. Strantz was diagnosed with tongue cancer at the start of this final project of his life, but it is obvious that he poured everything he had left into it. He died in 2005.
The Shores Course was part of the Crosby golf tournament hosted by Bing Crosby, currently the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, from 1965, 1966 and 1977. 2010 is a rebirth for the Shores Course as it has Poppy Hills Golf Course in the rotation of courses to be played by PGA TOUR pros and Hollywood celebrities.
Spyglass Hill is an annual co-host to the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, formerly known as the Crosby. Spyglass Hill co-hosted the 1999 United States Amateur during medal play rounds, and hosts many other world-class professional and amateur events each year as well.
