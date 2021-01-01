Two Eagles in One Round

|
Matt Jones
|13
|15
|4
|Plantation Course at Kapalua
|2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
|
Seamus Power
|5
|15
|2
|Plantation Course at Kapalua
|2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
|
Justin Thomas
|5
|15
|3
|Plantation Course at Kapalua
|2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
|
Cameron Smith
|5
|15
|1
|Plantation Course at Kapalua
|2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
|
Kevin Tway
|3
|13
|2
|Memorial Park Golf Course
|2022 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
|
Chris Kirk
|10
|13
|1
|El Camaleon Golf Club
|2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|
Daniel Chopra
|7
|17
|2
|Port Royal Golf Course
|2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|6
|18
|1
|Accordia Golf Narashino CC
|2022 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|6
|18
|4
|Accordia Golf Narashino CC
|2022 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|
Stewart Cink
|6
|18
|3
|The Summit Club
|2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
|
Adam Scott
|14
|18
|2
|The Summit Club
|2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
|
Matt Jones
|6
|14
|4
|The Summit Club
|2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
|
Dustin Johnson
|3
|6
|4
|The Summit Club
|2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
|
Emiliano Grillo
|14
|18
|4
|The Summit Club
|2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
|
Carlos Ortiz
|3
|18
|2
|The Summit Club
|2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
|
Hanbyeol Kim
|6
|18
|2
|The Summit Club
|2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
|
Cameron Tringale
|13
|16
|4
|TPC Summerlin
|2022 Shriners Children's Open
|
Luke List
|3
|14
|4
|Country Club of Jackson
|2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
|
Cameron Tringale
|5
|14
|3
|Country Club of Jackson
|2022 Sanderson Farms Championship