Statistics » Facts and Figures » Two Eagles in One Round

Two Eagles in One Round

Player Hole Hole Round Course Tournament
Matt Jones 13 15 4 Plantation Course at Kapalua 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Seamus Power 5 15 2 Plantation Course at Kapalua 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Justin Thomas 5 15 3 Plantation Course at Kapalua 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Cameron Smith 5 15 1 Plantation Course at Kapalua 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Kevin Tway 3 13 2 Memorial Park Golf Course 2022 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
Chris Kirk 10 13 1 El Camaleon Golf Club 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
Daniel Chopra 7 17 2 Port Royal Golf Course 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Tommy Fleetwood 6 18 1 Accordia Golf Narashino CC 2022 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Hideki Matsuyama 6 18 4 Accordia Golf Narashino CC 2022 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Stewart Cink 6 18 3 The Summit Club 2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
Adam Scott 14 18 2 The Summit Club 2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
Matt Jones 6 14 4 The Summit Club 2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
Dustin Johnson 3 6 4 The Summit Club 2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
Emiliano Grillo 14 18 4 The Summit Club 2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
Carlos Ortiz 3 18 2 The Summit Club 2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
Hanbyeol Kim 6 18 2 The Summit Club 2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
Cameron Tringale 13 16 4 TPC Summerlin 2022 Shriners Children's Open
Luke List 3 14 4 Country Club of Jackson 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
Cameron Tringale 5 14 3 Country Club of Jackson 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship