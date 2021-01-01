Lowest 18-Hole Score

|60
|
Tyler McCumber
|2022 The RSM Classic
|4
|Sea Island Resort (Seaside)
|-10
|60
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|2022 The RSM Classic
|1
|Sea Island Resort (Seaside)
|-10
|61
|
Kevin Na
|2022 Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|Waialae Country Club
|-9
|61
|
Matt Jones
|2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
|4
|Plantation Course at Kapalua
|-12
|61
|
Justin Thomas
|2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
|3
|Plantation Course at Kapalua
|-12
|61
|
Jon Rahm
|2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
|3
|Plantation Course at Kapalua
|-12
|61
|
Zach Johnson
|2022 The RSM Classic
|1
|Sea Island Resort (Seaside)
|-9
|61
|
Matthew Wolff
|2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|1
|El Camaleon Golf Club
|-10
|61
|
Taylor Pendrith
|2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|Port Royal Golf Course
|-10
|61
|
Emiliano Grillo
|2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
|4
|The Summit Club
|-11
|61
|
Robert Streb
|2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
|1
|The Summit Club
|-11
|61
|
Sung Kang
|2022 Shriners Children's Open
|1
|TPC Summerlin
|-10
|61
|
Will Zalatoris
|2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|Country Club of Jackson
|-11
|62
|
Jim Furyk
|2022 Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|Waialae Country Club
|-8
|62
|
Russell Henley
|2022 Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|Waialae Country Club
|-8
|62
|
Matt Jones
|2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
|3
|Plantation Course at Kapalua
|-11
|62
|
Collin Morikawa
|2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
|4
|Plantation Course at Kapalua
|-11
|62
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|2022 The RSM Classic
|4
|Sea Island Resort (Seaside)
|-8
|62
|
Corey Conners
|2022 The RSM Classic
|1
|Sea Island Resort (Seaside)
|-8
|62
|
Scottie Scheffler
|2022 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
|2
|Memorial Park Golf Course
|-8
|62
|
Viktor Hovland
|2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|3
|El Camaleon Golf Club
|-9
|62
|
Scott Stallings
|2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|Port Royal Golf Course
|-9
|62
|
Rory McIlroy
|2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
|3
|The Summit Club
|-10
|62
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
|2
|The Summit Club
|-10
|62
|
Keith Mitchell
|2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
|1
|The Summit Club
|-10
|62
|
Talor Gooch
|2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
|4
|The Summit Club
|-10
|62
|
Collin Morikawa
|2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
|4
|The Summit Club
|-10
|62
|
Sungjae Im
|2022 Shriners Children's Open
|4
|TPC Summerlin
|-9
|62
|
Aaron Wise
|2022 Shriners Children's Open
|2
|TPC Summerlin
|-9
|62
|
Cameron Tringale
|2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|Country Club of Jackson
|-10