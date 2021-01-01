×
Statistics » Facts and Figures » Lowest 18-Hole Score

Lowest 18-Hole Score

Score Player Tournament Round Course RTP Score
60 Tyler McCumber 2022 The RSM Classic 4 Sea Island Resort (Seaside) -10
60 Sebastián Muñoz 2022 The RSM Classic 1 Sea Island Resort (Seaside) -10
61 Kevin Na 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii 1 Waialae Country Club -9
61 Matt Jones 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions 4 Plantation Course at Kapalua -12
61 Justin Thomas 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 Plantation Course at Kapalua -12
61 Jon Rahm 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 Plantation Course at Kapalua -12
61 Zach Johnson 2022 The RSM Classic 1 Sea Island Resort (Seaside) -9
61 Matthew Wolff 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba 1 El Camaleon Golf Club -10
61 Taylor Pendrith 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2 Port Royal Golf Course -10
61 Emiliano Grillo 2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 4 The Summit Club -11
61 Robert Streb 2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 1 The Summit Club -11
61 Sung Kang 2022 Shriners Children's Open 1 TPC Summerlin -10
61 Will Zalatoris 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship 2 Country Club of Jackson -11
62 Jim Furyk 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii 1 Waialae Country Club -8
62 Russell Henley 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii 1 Waialae Country Club -8
62 Matt Jones 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 Plantation Course at Kapalua -11
62 Collin Morikawa 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions 4 Plantation Course at Kapalua -11
62 Mackenzie Hughes 2022 The RSM Classic 4 Sea Island Resort (Seaside) -8
62 Corey Conners 2022 The RSM Classic 1 Sea Island Resort (Seaside) -8
62 Scottie Scheffler 2022 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open 2 Memorial Park Golf Course -8
62 Viktor Hovland 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba 3 El Camaleon Golf Club -9
62 Scott Stallings 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 4 Port Royal Golf Course -9
62 Rory McIlroy 2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 3 The Summit Club -10
62 Mackenzie Hughes 2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2 The Summit Club -10
62 Keith Mitchell 2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 1 The Summit Club -10
62 Talor Gooch 2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 4 The Summit Club -10
62 Collin Morikawa 2022 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 4 The Summit Club -10
62 Sungjae Im 2022 Shriners Children's Open 4 TPC Summerlin -9
62 Aaron Wise 2022 Shriners Children's Open 2 TPC Summerlin -9
62 Cameron Tringale 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship 3 Country Club of Jackson -10