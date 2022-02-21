-
Power Rankings: The Honda Classic
February 21, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR’s annual migration east to Florida lands familiarly at The Honda Classic, but the 144 in the field are advised not to hit the ground running as much as to build a stance. No, not that kind, you aficionados of the rules, the kind that wards against careening out of control like a beach chair in the wind.
The Champion Course at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens hosts the 50th edition of the tournament. It was the most difficult par 70 among all non-majors in each of the last four completed season, and in six of the last seven, and it’s been groomed for a stiffer challenge yet this week. You’ll find that detail, where the course compromises and more beneath the ranking of projected contenders.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Mito PereiraIt wasn’t that long ago when the Chilean was contending, and now he’s armed with the inspirational win by fellow countryman Joaquin Niemann. Pereira also fared well at The Riv with a T15.It wasn’t that long ago when the Chilean was contending, and now he’s armed with the inspirational win by fellow countryman Joaquin Niemann. Pereira also fared well at The Riv with a T15. 14 Aaron WiseHasn’t emerged from the holiday break with any pizzazz, but he’s perfect in three trips to PGA National with a T13 last year. Held the lead outright after opening with a pair of 64s.Hasn’t emerged from the holiday break with any pizzazz, but he’s perfect in three trips to PGA National with a T13 last year. Held the lead outright after opening with a pair of 64s. 13 Denny McCarthyAmong the TOUR members sleeping in their own beds this week, but he didn’t earn a payday until his fourth appearance last year – a career-best T3. Six top 20s already this season.Among the TOUR members sleeping in their own beds this week, but he didn’t earn a payday until his fourth appearance last year – a career-best T3. Six top 20s already this season. 12 Joaquin NiemannEven 23-year-olds can get weary, and especially after the stress of being chased by everyone at Riviera, but he’s been performing at too high a level in 2022 not to expect it to continue.Even 23-year-olds can get weary, and especially after the stress of being chased by everyone at Riviera, but he’s been performing at too high a level in 2022 not to expect it to continue. 11 Mackenzie HughesIt was at PGA National two years ago when he turned a corner and kept on going. He’s cashed four of five times at the Honda thanks in part to his marvelous short game and putting.It was at PGA National two years ago when he turned a corner and kept on going. He’s cashed four of five times at the Honda thanks in part to his marvelous short game and putting. 10 C.T. PanAlthough Riviera played easier than usual last week, he fulfilled his profile as a talent who thrives on challenging tracks with a solo ninth. He’s 3-for-5 at PGA National with a T3 last year.Although Riviera played easier than usual last week, he fulfilled his profile as a talent who thrives on challenging tracks with a solo ninth. He’s 3-for-5 at PGA National with a T3 last year. 9 Louis OosthuizenThere aren’t many places that give him a hard time, but PGA National has limited him to a pair of top 25s as his only paydays in six tries. Rested since a T14 in Arizona two weeks ago.There aren’t many places that give him a hard time, but PGA National has limited him to a pair of top 25s as his only paydays in six tries. Rested since a T14 in Arizona two weeks ago. 8 Matt JonesIt’s been seven years since he defended a title, but at 41 years of age, he’ll embrace it more than it’ll be a distraction. Solid record overall here, anyway; also fresh off a T15 at Riviera.It’s been seven years since he defended a title, but at 41 years of age, he’ll embrace it more than it’ll be a distraction. Solid record overall here, anyway; also fresh off a T15 at Riviera. 7 Brooks KoepkaBased on emotion alone, it was an unsurprising early exit at Riviera after a T3 in title defense at TPC Scottsdale. PGA National now gives his skill set the next opportunity to shine. T2 in 2019.Based on emotion alone, it was an unsurprising early exit at Riviera after a T3 in title defense at TPC Scottsdale. PGA National now gives his skill set the next opportunity to shine. T2 in 2019. 6 Shane LowryAfter a rough open to 2021-22, he reconnected with consistently strong form for four straight top 25s on the DP WORLD Tour. The local resident (Jupiter) also is 4-for-4 at PGA National.After a rough open to 2021-22, he reconnected with consistently strong form for four straight top 25s on the DP WORLD Tour. The local resident (Jupiter) also is 4-for-4 at PGA National. 5 Tommy FleetwoodWith Scottie Scheffler breaking through in Arizona, the Brit climbs a notch on the short list of best without a PGA TOUR victory. In two trips to PGA National: 4th (2018), 3rd (2020).With Scottie Scheffler breaking through in Arizona, the Brit climbs a notch on the short list of best without a PGA TOUR victory. In two trips to PGA National: 4th (2018), 3rd (2020). 4 Keith MitchellReturns to the site of his lone PGA TOUR title (2019) and in arguably the best form of his career. Tee-to-green proficiency has yielded three top 10s and a pair of T12s in last eight starts.Returns to the site of his lone PGA TOUR title (2019) and in arguably the best form of his career. Tee-to-green proficiency has yielded three top 10s and a pair of T12s in last eight starts. 3 Daniel BergerHe was perched atop the Power Rankings for last year’s Honda before a sore rib forced him out early. Now working through a sacroiliac joint sprain, but his fit here is phenomenal.He was perched atop the Power Rankings for last year’s Honda before a sore rib forced him out early. Now working through a sacroiliac joint sprain, but his fit here is phenomenal. 2 Billy HorschelThe Gator gets back to his home state having missed only two cuts in the last 12 months. He put together four sub-70s for a T6 at the WM. Two top 10s and a T16 here since 2016.The Gator gets back to his home state having missed only two cuts in the last 12 months. He put together four sub-70s for a T6 at the WM. Two top 10s and a T16 here since 2016. 1 Sungjae ImThe 2020 champ gave it a go in his title defense but settled for a T8. Currently third on TOUR in the all-around and second in scrambling with a win (Shriners) among five top-11 finishes.The 2020 champ gave it a go in his title defense but settled for a T8. Currently third on TOUR in the all-around and second in scrambling with a win (Shriners) among five top-11 finishes.
The Genesis Invitational co-runner-up Cameron Young, Matthew Wolff, Gary Woodland and Lee Westwood will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Draws and Fades.
As if PGA National isn’t tough enough, the rough has been allowed to grow as much as another inch from previous years. Now upwards of three inches, the overseeded bermuda framing the landing areas figures to have a direct impact on what already is poised to log as the most challenging test in relation to par of the first 23 courses of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season.
Last year’s scoring average of 71.102 was typical. So was the invisible variable among the elements. This week’s forecast is favorable in that rain is not expected and daytime highs will touch 80 degrees throughout, but if you ever wanted to witness what wind does to decisions on tees and approach, this will check that box.
That said, given the early peek at what’s in store, it could be worse, but forever respecting how gusts wreak havoc, it will be at times. At least the constant of winds pushing in from east and southeast align with the prevailing direction. That should be valuable for returning competitors who already have hit shots in these conditions on this course.
Of course, The Bear Trap doesn’t care who navigates it, but it’s a shade more bark than bite. The attention to the par-3 15th, par-4 16th and par-3 17th holes is aided by the seven-foot, bronze statue of a bear standing on its hind legs and sporting a menacing mug, which is anything but average, but the none of the three holes is the hardest of its par on the course. It’s just that they’re in succession and at a time on a Sunday afternoon when it pays to be smarter than it.
As a trio last year, the aggregate par 10 averaged 0.546 strokes over par. En route to his five-stroke victory, Matt Jones played the stretch in 2-under for the week with three birdies, eight pars and a bogey.
Jones didn’t let The Bear Trap complicate his quest for the title because he, as the saying goes, golfed his ball. The Aussie led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He also paced it in par-4 scoring, which is common for winners on tracks with as many as a dozen par 4s.
The soft underbelly of the Champion Course is the pair of par 5s. Surrendering an average of 4.45, Nos. 3 and 18 tied for the fifth-easiest set among 51 courses used in the super season of 2020-21. That’s easily the easiest they’ve played since PGA National debuted as host in 2007, but it probably had more to do with the unusual timing of the tournament being contested in mid-March than its customary position in late February or very early March.
